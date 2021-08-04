UMAX GROUP CORP. - New Comedy Facility Creating Buzz in Los Angeles

checkAd

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has built a state-of-the-art facility in Downtown Los Angeles that has become a one-stop shop for live comedy shows.

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

Rondell Fletcher (UMAX President and CEO), who has been producing content for more than 18 years, says that the facility-known informally as the Comedy Cube-has already become an important part of the comedy community.

"The comedians love it, the live audiences love it, and it allows us to produce comedy specials in 4K at a relatively low production cost," Mr. Fletcher says. "We've created a great vibe and amazing buzz."

"We have invested approximately $200,000 USD in on-site video and production equipment along with over $200,000 USD in the full-facility build out and approximately $500,000 USD producing the comedy specials so far," Mr. Fletcher adds.

In this 6,000-sq.ft. location, Funny Media Group has brought in more than 100 comedians for their own shows since May 2021. The shows feature an MC, a Live DJ plus custom graphics on a 100-foot curved video wall, all in front of a live audience. After shooting, Funny Media Group adds a graphics package and locks in the color and audio.

The first five specials will be released on August 9, 2021, on Funny Media Group's website and YouTube channel. After that, three shows per week will be released, one each on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

"We've been blown away by the talent," Mr. Fletcher says. "The facility has introduced us to some amazing comedians, and we are giving them the opportunity to have their own comedy special. It's a win-win and nobody else is doing it."

Funny Media Group has booked The Comedy Cube through October, Mr. Fletcher adds.

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive producer and media background. He has owned his own production studio in los Angeles for the past 10 years and has produced several miniseries. Additionally, Mr., Fletcher has worked with networks such as Fox, Food Network and CNN to produce shows shown on a nationwide scale. The short-term goal is to produce content for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal being to build a large enough media catalog that any of the current streaming services would be interested in acquiring. Funny Media's social media sites are as follows:

