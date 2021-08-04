checkAd

Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is providing this update on the status of the Company's filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the "Documents"). The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Documents by Friday, August 13, 2021. The Company had previously announced (on July 16, 2021), that it had anticipated that it would be in a position to file the Documents on or about September 10, 2021.

Subsequent to the recent equity and debt financings of the Company, the Company is now well financed and with its recent third party reviewed FEED study looks forward to initiating funding opportunities for its first 5,000 bopd plant while also advancing licensing efforts with third parties.

The Company is also pleased to announce that on August 2, 2021, it received an irrevocable subscription agreement and funds from an arm's length subscriber for gross proceeds of US$750,000 for 6,250,000 units of Petroteq at a price of US$0.12 per unit pursuant to a price reservation filed by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on July 12, 2021. Each unit shall consist of (i) one common share ‎of the Company, and (ii) one (1) transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire ‎one additional common share ‎of the Company at a price of US$0.12 per share until twenty-four (24) months following the closing. The net proceeds will be used by Petroteq on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, ‎Utah and for working capital.‎ The foregoing transaction is subject to approval of the directors of the Company and regulatory approval from the Exchange. The foregoing securities will be issued in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable state securities laws, and will be issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act). In addition, the securities issuable in the equity financing will be subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.

