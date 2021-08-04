Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is providing this update on the status of the Company's filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the "Documents"). The Company anticipates that it will be in a position to file the Documents by Friday, August 13, 2021. The Company had previously announced (on July 16, 2021), that it had anticipated that it would be in a position to file the Documents on or about September 10, 2021.

Subsequent to the recent equity and debt financings of the Company, the Company is now well financed and with its recent third party reviewed FEED study looks forward to initiating funding opportunities for its first 5,000 bopd plant while also advancing licensing efforts with third parties.