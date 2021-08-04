checkAd

CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Completes Sale-Leaseback and Finances Oregon Expansion

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 15:40  |  37   |   |   

Cannabilt Farms Should Reach Maximum Cultivation Capacity by Year EndTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to …

Cannabilt Farms Should Reach Maximum Cultivation Capacity by Year End

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to provide an update on its Cannabilt Farms licensed cannabis cultivation operation in Clackamas, Oregon ("Cannabilt").

Cordova OR Operations, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has sold all of its land, building and equipment (the "Property") for US $2.2 million and entered into an agreement to lease the Property from the buyer (the "Lease"). The Lease will allow Cannabilt to operate on the Property for ten (10) years, and provides options for two subsequent ten (10) year renewal periods. Proceeds from the sale will be used to retire debts related to the Property and to finance the planned expansion at Cannabilt. A total of US $600,000 of the purchase price has been placed in escrow by the buyer to allow Cannabilt to complete its buildout of the facility. The Lease was signed on July 20, 2021 and commenced on August 1, 2021. Cannabilt will pay no rent during the first three months of the lease and will pay US $22,000 per month for the reminder of the first year, with annual payment escalators thereafter.

The facility buildout includes expanding the cultivation facility to the maximum 10,000 square feet of indoor cultivation canopy that is permitted under the Tier II Marijuana Production License granted by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (the "OLCC"). The Company expects to be cultivating under the entire canopy by the end of 2021. Cannabilt will leverage the distribution channel already established and will continue to expand the wholesale and retail relationships for the increase in output. The buildout also includes the completion of a 14,000 sq. ft. extraction and manufacturing facility on the premises that is in the licensing process with the OLCC. Once completed and licensed, this facility will allow the Company to produce a wide variety of cannabis derived products for consumption across Oregon. Having both cultivation and manufacturing facilities will optimize the operation and drive incremental revenue and cash flow for Cordova, while allowing the Company to build brand recognition in the state.

Seite 1 von 4


CordovaCann Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Completes Sale-Leaseback and Finances Oregon Expansion Cannabilt Farms Should Reach Maximum Cultivation Capacity by Year EndTORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
2021 Second Quarter Report
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity
Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results
Sidoti Augments Its SPAC and "De-SPAC" Equity Research Universe
Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of ...
Golden Dawn To Reactivate Greenwood Mill
Issuer Direct Launches New Online Newsroom Subscription Offering to Complement ACCESSWIRE
RiceBran Technologies and AIDP Form Sales and Distribution Relationship
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
2021 Second Quarter Report
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...