CordovaCann (CSE: CDVA / OTCQB: LVRLF) Completes Sale-Leaseback and Finances Oregon Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ("Cordova" or the "Company"), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to provide an update on its Cannabilt Farms licensed cannabis cultivation operation in Clackamas, Oregon ("Cannabilt").

Cordova OR Operations, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has sold all of its land, building and equipment (the "Property") for US $2.2 million and entered into an agreement to lease the Property from the buyer (the "Lease"). The Lease will allow Cannabilt to operate on the Property for ten (10) years, and provides options for two subsequent ten (10) year renewal periods. Proceeds from the sale will be used to retire debts related to the Property and to finance the planned expansion at Cannabilt. A total of US $600,000 of the purchase price has been placed in escrow by the buyer to allow Cannabilt to complete its buildout of the facility. The Lease was signed on July 20, 2021 and commenced on August 1, 2021. Cannabilt will pay no rent during the first three months of the lease and will pay US $22,000 per month for the reminder of the first year, with annual payment escalators thereafter.

The facility buildout includes expanding the cultivation facility to the maximum 10,000 square feet of indoor cultivation canopy that is permitted under the Tier II Marijuana Production License granted by the Oregon Liquor Control Commission (the "OLCC"). The Company expects to be cultivating under the entire canopy by the end of 2021. Cannabilt will leverage the distribution channel already established and will continue to expand the wholesale and retail relationships for the increase in output. The buildout also includes the completion of a 14,000 sq. ft. extraction and manufacturing facility on the premises that is in the licensing process with the OLCC. Once completed and licensed, this facility will allow the Company to produce a wide variety of cannabis derived products for consumption across Oregon. Having both cultivation and manufacturing facilities will optimize the operation and drive incremental revenue and cash flow for Cordova, while allowing the Company to build brand recognition in the state.