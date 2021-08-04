Belships ASA – new share capital registered

Reference is made to the announcement by Belships ASA on 8 April 2021 regarding the share capital increase resolved by the board of directors in connection with the acquisition of the Ultramax bulk carrier named BELTIGER.



The new share capital and the new number of shares have now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises:



Share capital (new): NOK 506,273,332

Number of shares (new): 253,136,666

Par value of each share (unaltered): NOK 2.00



This stock exchange announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager in Belships ASA on 4 August 2021 at 15:40 CET.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.