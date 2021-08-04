checkAd

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Wesley Retires From Board of Directors; Named Director Emeritus

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 15:52  |  14   |   |   

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that Charles R. Wesley, Executive Vice President and Director of ARLP's general partner, has retired effective July 31, 2021. Mr. Wesley joined the Company in 1974 when he began working for Webster County Coal Corporation as an engineering co-op student, and rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President – Operations in 1996, where he served until joining the Board of Directors in 2009 while also serving as Executive Vice President.

In recognition of Mr. Wesley's service to the Company and to continue to benefit from his counsel following his retirement, the Board designated Mr. Wesley with the honorary title of Director Emeritus, effective immediately following his retirement. As Director Emeritus, Mr. Wesley may attend Board and Board Committee meetings in an advisory capacity but will not vote on Board matters and will not be compensated.

"Charlie Wesley has been an important member of the Alliance team his entire career," said Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Charlie's leadership over the years has been invaluable to the growth and success enjoyed by ARLP. Perhaps most importantly, Charlie's enthusiasm and work ethic became engrained in the Alliance culture, influencing leaders throughout our organization. He has our deepest appreciation and gratitude for his many contributions, and I am pleased he will remain part of our team as Director Emeritus."

The vacancy on the Board created by Mr. Wesley's retirement has not yet been filled.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that generates operating and royalty income from coal produced by its mining complexes and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic oil & gas producing regions in the United States, primarily the Permian, Anadarko and Williston basin.

ARLP currently produces coal from seven mining complexes its subsidiaries operate in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. ARLP also operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP markets its coal production to major domestic and international utilities and industrial users and is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States.

In addition, ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.

Alliance Resource Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Wesley Retires From Board of Directors; Named Director Emeritus Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that Charles R. Wesley, Executive Vice President and Director of ARLP's general partner, has retired effective July 31, 2021. Mr. Wesley joined the Company in 1974 when he began working …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Performance; Sequential Increases to Revenues, up 13.8%, Net Income, up 77.9%, and EBITDA, up 25.7%; Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.10 Per Unit; and Increases Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten