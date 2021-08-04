checkAd

Bulk Material Handling Systems Sales to Total 14,000 units by 2031 as Application in Construction & Mining Industry Gains Traction Future Market Insights

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 16:00  |  46   |   |   

The bulk material handling systems survey offers holistic report on demand outlook through 2031. It studies the market in terms of application, equipment, and region. It also examines key strategies adopted by industry giants to increase sales of bulk material handling systems.

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the sales of bulk material handling systems to grow by 2.1% year-on-year, reaching a valuation of US$ 5.1 Bn by the end of 2021. Construction and mining industries will remain primary adopters of bulk material handling systems.

Future Market Insights Logo

Global sales of bulk material handling systems are forecast to increase by 1000 units reaching 14,000 units in 2031. Demand for proper housing and focus on infrastructural development are rising continuously around the world.

With investment in infrastructural expansion expected to increase through coming years, the demand for bulk material handling systems will rise.

Increasing mining activities also will encourage the adoption of bulk material handling systems for the transportation of mining material and equipment. Adoption of advanced technologies and integration of GPS tracking system will further bolster scope for sales.

Considering this, expansion of construction and mining sector in India and China will present conducive environment for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

As per FMI, key players are adopting modern technologies to cater the growing demand. Integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence and material handling systems will create remunerative prospects for key players to capitalize on.

"Focus on greater efficiency and optimizing operation in construction sector has created scope for the launch of automated bulk material handling systems. This has encouraged the key players to adopt novel technologies to cement their dominance in the industry," says the Future Market Insights analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-672

Key Takeaways from Bulk Material Handling Systems Market Survey

  • In terms of application, mining and construction are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period
  • Based on the equipment, band conveyor and stackers have been identified as the most recognizable bulk material handling systems owing to the capability of accomplishing task such as stock piling and transportation
  • India will emerge as lucrative market backed by the rising demand from construction and mining industry
  • China will spearhead the growth across East Asia registering double digit growth during the forecast period
  • Rental services adopted by key players will play pivotal role in the market, widening future growth prospects

Key Drivers

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bulk Material Handling Systems Sales to Total 14,000 units by 2031 as Application in Construction & Mining Industry Gains Traction Future Market Insights The bulk material handling systems survey offers holistic report on demand outlook through 2031. It studies the market in terms of application, equipment, and region. It also examines key strategies adopted by industry giants to increase sales of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mulch Film Penetration Increases in Agriculture, Demand to Quadruple in Next Ten Years to 4 Million Ton: Fact.MR
Nordic Nanovector Provides Update on PARADIGME, its Phase 2b Pivotal Trial with Betalutin in R/R ...
China Review Studio Presents UK-China Documentary Telling Stories of Chinese Scientists Competing ...
TAIGER readies for hypergrowth with SAP APJ President Stephen Watts joining as Chief Operating ...
Columbia Clinic signed a cooperation agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim
Heidelberg starts new financial year with high order volume and improved operating profitability
FinecoBank continues UK surge - record growth for H1 2021
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Jumping Individual qualifier
Tune in to Kalkine TV's new live show 'Crypto Buzz' every Tuesday
NaviFUS begins FUS combined with radiotherapy clinical trial for the treatment of terminal primary ...
Titel
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future: IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
SVOLT Energy Closes 10.28 Billion RMB B Round Financing in Less Than 5 Months
Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...