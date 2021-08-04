DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) has projected the sales of bulk material handling systems to grow by 2.1% year-on-year, reaching a valuation of US$ 5.1 Bn by the end of 2021. Construction and mining industries will remain primary adopters of bulk material handling systems.

The bulk material handling systems survey offers holistic report on demand outlook through 2031. It studies the market in terms of application, equipment, and region. It also examines key strategies adopted by industry giants to increase sales of bulk material handling systems.

Global sales of bulk material handling systems are forecast to increase by 1000 units reaching 14,000 units in 2031. Demand for proper housing and focus on infrastructural development are rising continuously around the world.

With investment in infrastructural expansion expected to increase through coming years, the demand for bulk material handling systems will rise.

Increasing mining activities also will encourage the adoption of bulk material handling systems for the transportation of mining material and equipment. Adoption of advanced technologies and integration of GPS tracking system will further bolster scope for sales.

Considering this, expansion of construction and mining sector in India and China will present conducive environment for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

As per FMI, key players are adopting modern technologies to cater the growing demand. Integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence and material handling systems will create remunerative prospects for key players to capitalize on.

"Focus on greater efficiency and optimizing operation in construction sector has created scope for the launch of automated bulk material handling systems. This has encouraged the key players to adopt novel technologies to cement their dominance in the industry," says the Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Bulk Material Handling Systems Market Survey

In terms of application, mining and construction are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on the equipment, band conveyor and stackers have been identified as the most recognizable bulk material handling systems owing to the capability of accomplishing task such as stock piling and transportation

India will emerge as lucrative market backed by the rising demand from construction and mining industry

will emerge as lucrative market backed by the rising demand from construction and mining industry China will spearhead the growth across East Asia registering double digit growth during the forecast period

will spearhead the growth across registering double digit growth during the forecast period Rental services adopted by key players will play pivotal role in the market, widening future growth prospects

Key Drivers