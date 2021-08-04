Asana Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced it has been named #62 on Fast Company’s third annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list , honoring businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging innovation.

Asana was recognized by Fast Company for fostering a culture of inclusive innovation by crowdsourcing, planning and executing some of the most significant product enhancements from across the organization, all within the Asana platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Asana was recognized by Fast Company for fostering a culture of inclusive innovation by crowdsourcing, planning and executing some of the most significant product enhancements from across the organization, all within the Asana platform. With customer needs rapidly changing over the past 18 months of distributed work, Asana created the Product Opportunities Project, drawing inspiration on how to better support customers from every department in the company – from marketing and finance to sales and engineering. One of the most popular customer features in 2021, Nested Portfolios, was brought to life in the Project by a customer success manager who inspired the creation of a mission control for multiple projects and portfolios.

“The best ideas happen when everyone, regardless of background, tenure or title, is empowered to innovate,” said Alex Hood, Chief Product Officer, Asana. “At Asana, we’re our own best customer. We created the Product Opportunities Project to encourage all employees to shape Asana’s product roadmap, culture, and business - all within our own platform. The way the world’s teams work is evolving more rapidly than ever. We’re thrilled to be expanding our team and culture of innovation to meet the moment.”

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. Working together, Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers scored nearly 1,500 applications, and a panel of eight eminent judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.