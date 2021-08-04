checkAd

Malaysia Airlines Partners with GE Digital to Modernize the Airline’s Fuel Analytics Platform

Malaysia Airlines and GE Digital are pleased to announce a collaboration to transform and modernize the airline’s fuel efficiency program by adopting GE Digital’s Fuel Insight and FlightPulse aviation software as part of the airline’s on-going initiative to meet its sustainability goals.

Malaysia Airlines modernizes its fuel analytics platform with GE Digital's Fuel Insight and FlightPulse aviation software. Photo Courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines modernizes its fuel analytics platform with GE Digital's Fuel Insight and FlightPulse aviation software. Photo Courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines has implemented various initiatives including efficiency measures, investments in sustainability solutions, and waste reduction across its operations to address sustainability goals. The fuel efficiency program has been running for more than a decade, contributing to a 15% fuel burn improvement recorded over the past eight years. Data analytics has been a cornerstone of the program with various improvements made in systems infrastructure and capabilities. As a part of this focus, the airline embraces technologies by GE Digital to facilitate efficient and digitally-connected operations.

Fuel Insight is a cost and emissions monitoring solution that works by understanding data from the aircraft to uncover valuable intelligence that help increase fuel efficiency and reduce waste. The software uses GE Digital’s Event Measurement System (EMS) aviation data and analytics platform to merge flight data with flight plans, load sheets and fuel uplift data, identify the most attainable fuel savings opportunities, and track the incremental savings across the operation. Fuel Insight gives operators actionable intelligence at multiple levels allowing analysts to drill down macro trends to understand issues on a per-flight level.

FlightPulse puts data directly into the hands of pilots, allowing them to visualize their savings over time. Pilots who understand their own performance can adjust their flight plans to maximize safety and fuel efficiency. Secure benchmarking and data sharing lets crew members see their contribution to projects and dramatically shortens the feedback loop.

Group Operations Officer of Malaysia Airlines, Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said, “Advocating sustainability in all of our operations has always been the primary goal for Malaysia Airlines. We look forward to such collaboration that contributes to the airline’s efforts to accelerate our sustainability goals. Digitalization is a core component of our Long Term Business Plan and we have seen how these efforts bring immediate value especially in the area of fuel efficiency. Through these solutions, we seek to play a greater part in building a legacy for future generations and enhancing our own airline’s sustainability efforts.”

