checkAd

BofA Takes Stress out of Business Travel with Executive Explorer Credit Card and New Cardholder App

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 16:00  |  30   |   |   

Bank of America has launched a new commercial credit card that includes premium benefits for frequent business travelers and executives called Executive Explorer1. The card program offers generous statement credits for travel perks and enhanced insurance coverage2 that can help make traveling more enjoyable.

In parallel, the bank also expanded its mobile capabilities for commercial cardholders with the Global Card Access app. Cardholders who are traveling or making business purchases can now activate their cards, check balances, and view their PIN from the convenience of their mobile phone.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Bank of America!
Long
Basispreis 35,88€
Hebel 14,77
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 41,06€
Hebel 14,13
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“With business travel beginning to resume, we think our clients’ employees will benefit from the added features including statement credits toward expedited clearance at airports and access to over 1,500 participating airline lounges, plus touch-free capabilities such as contactless payment and mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Petty, head of Global Card and Comprehensive Payables in Global Transaction Services (GTS) at Bank of America.

The Executive Explorer cards, which are available to the bank’s corporate and commercial clients in North America, Europe and Asia, offer superior insurance benefits related to coverage for lost luggage, baggage delay, ride share protection and cell phone protection. Executive Explorer cardholders are also given priority assistance from the bank’s servicing team.

The launch of the app for the bank’s card management tool, Global Card Access (GCA), coincides with the significant growth in mobility brought about by the pandemic. The app will provide additional convenience to business travelers and other commercial cardholders. The app has a biometric login, a dashboard with key account information where users can view balances and recent purchases, and an option to lock a card for added security while not in use.

“With the GCA app, we’re giving our clients the same look and feel, the same convenience and ubiquity of use that we’ve all come to expect from technology to help manage our day-to-day lives,” said Fernando Iraola, co-head of Global Corporate Sales GTS and head of GTS Latin America at Bank of America.

Clients should speak to their Bank of America relationship manager to discuss the availability and functionality of the Global Card Access app in our direct issuance markets. Bank of America is a global leader in commercial cards and virtual payables. More information can be found on our website.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,300 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

“Bank of America” is the marketing name used by certain Global Banking and Global Markets businesses of Bank of America Corporation. Lending, other commercial banking activities, and trading in certain financial instruments are performed globally by banking affiliates of Bank of America Corporation, including Bank of America, N.A., Member FDIC. 2021 Bank of America Corporation. All rights reserved.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

www.bankofamerica.com

_____________________________
1 Available in all direct issuance markets
2 Insurance coverages vary by country

Bank of America Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BofA Takes Stress out of Business Travel with Executive Explorer Credit Card and New Cardholder App Bank of America has launched a new commercial credit card that includes premium benefits for frequent business travelers and executives called Executive Explorer1. The card program offers generous statement credits for travel perks and enhanced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Bank of America Awards $1 Million Grant to Support Parkland’s New RedBird Health Center
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Two-Thirds of Younger Homeowners Surveyed Plan to Renovate This Year, With Peaks in Home Equity Creating More Opportunity to Invest in Homes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.21Ein Crash an der Börse ist vorprogrammiert: 3 todsichere Aktien zum Kauf, wenn es passiert
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.07.21Bank of America Supports RestoreOKC’s Restoration and Expansion of Community Resource Campus in Northeast Oklahoma City
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Bank of America Provides 10,000 Chromebooks to CMS Students in Charlotte
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Warren Buffett hat über 181 Milliarden US-Dollar mit diesen 5 Aktien verdient
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
28.07.21Merrill Studies Reveal Challenges Diverse Communities Overcome to Achieve Success and Grow their Wealth
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Bank of America Increases Common Stock Dividend 17 Percent
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Bank of America Launches New Unlimited Cash Rewards Credit Card
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21LYNX: US-Banken Titel wie Bank of America stürzen ab – Gefahr für den Gesamtmarkt?
LYNX Analysen | Analysen