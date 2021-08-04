BofA Takes Stress out of Business Travel with Executive Explorer Credit Card and New Cardholder App

In parallel, the bank also expanded its mobile capabilities for commercial cardholders with the Global Card Access app. Cardholders who are traveling or making business purchases can now activate their cards, check balances, and view their PIN from the convenience of their mobile phone.

Bank of America has launched a new commercial credit card that includes premium benefits for frequent business travelers and executives called Executive Explorer 1 . The card program offers generous statement credits for travel perks and enhanced insurance coverage 2 that can help make traveling more enjoyable.

“With business travel beginning to resume, we think our clients’ employees will benefit from the added features including statement credits toward expedited clearance at airports and access to over 1,500 participating airline lounges, plus touch-free capabilities such as contactless payment and mobile wallet,” said Jennifer Petty, head of Global Card and Comprehensive Payables in Global Transaction Services (GTS) at Bank of America.

The Executive Explorer cards, which are available to the bank’s corporate and commercial clients in North America, Europe and Asia, offer superior insurance benefits related to coverage for lost luggage, baggage delay, ride share protection and cell phone protection. Executive Explorer cardholders are also given priority assistance from the bank’s servicing team.

The launch of the app for the bank’s card management tool, Global Card Access (GCA), coincides with the significant growth in mobility brought about by the pandemic. The app will provide additional convenience to business travelers and other commercial cardholders. The app has a biometric login, a dashboard with key account information where users can view balances and recent purchases, and an option to lock a card for added security while not in use.

“With the GCA app, we’re giving our clients the same look and feel, the same convenience and ubiquity of use that we’ve all come to expect from technology to help manage our day-to-day lives,” said Fernando Iraola, co-head of Global Corporate Sales GTS and head of GTS Latin America at Bank of America.

Clients should speak to their Bank of America relationship manager to discuss the availability and functionality of the Global Card Access app in our direct issuance markets. Bank of America is a global leader in commercial cards and virtual payables. More information can be found on our website.

_____________________________

1 Available in all direct issuance markets

2 Insurance coverages vary by country

