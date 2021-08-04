Kemper Executives to Participate in the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., president, chief executive officer and chairman, and James J. McKinney, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 10, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern.

The fireside chat will be webcast live on the investor section of Kemper’s website and available on an archived basis. To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.