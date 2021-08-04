Andrea Ianniello, President & Chief Commercial Officer of LMRKTS, is leaving the firm to pursue new opportunities

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Andrea Ianniello, the President & Chief Commercial

Officer of LMRKTS and a valued member of the senior management team since

September 2017, is leaving the firm to pursue new opportunities.



"Andrea has been my partner in leading and maturing the firm and has brought

great capabilities and market acumen throughout her LMRKTS' tenure," said Hilary

Park, CEO of LMRKTS.







her future endeavors.



ABOUT LMRKTS



LMRKTS is a leading provider of optimization and compression services that helps

financial institutions manage derivatives exposures. LMRKTS contributes to the

stability of the financial system by reducing capital, balance sheet, and

operational costs for its clients. Since the launch of its first commercial

service to reduce risk and leverage exposures in G10 currencies, LMRKTS has gone

on to eliminate trillions of dollars of obligations between some of the world's

largest financial institutions. LMRKTS was founded by former traders and

technologists who saw an inefficiency in short term risk management and has

received investment from The World Bank and Motive Partners.



