Andrea Ianniello, President & Chief Commercial Officer of LMRKTS, is leaving the firm to pursue new opportunities
New York (ots/PRNewswire) - Andrea Ianniello, the President & Chief Commercial
Officer of LMRKTS and a valued member of the senior management team since
September 2017, is leaving the firm to pursue new opportunities.
"Andrea has been my partner in leading and maturing the firm and has brought
great capabilities and market acumen throughout her LMRKTS' tenure," said Hilary
Park, CEO of LMRKTS.
LMRKTS thanks Andrea for her service and wishes her continued success in all of
her future endeavors.
ABOUT LMRKTS
LMRKTS is a leading provider of optimization and compression services that helps
financial institutions manage derivatives exposures. LMRKTS contributes to the
stability of the financial system by reducing capital, balance sheet, and
operational costs for its clients. Since the launch of its first commercial
service to reduce risk and leverage exposures in G10 currencies, LMRKTS has gone
on to eliminate trillions of dollars of obligations between some of the world's
largest financial institutions. LMRKTS was founded by former traders and
technologists who saw an inefficiency in short term risk management and has
received investment from The World Bank and Motive Partners.
