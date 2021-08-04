checkAd

Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation Capabilities

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Blue Horseshoe, a supply chain management and strategy consulting firm and systems integrator specializing in fulfillment and distribution solutions. Blue Horseshoe helps clients across industries, including food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, retail distribution, and transportation and logistics, define and plan their enterprise strategy, connect and collaborate with business applications, and optimize and execute supply chain operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, Blue Horseshoe is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with additional offices in Ohio, Colorado and North Carolina, as well as Amsterdam in The Netherlands and Tallinn in Estonia. Blue Horseshoe’s team of 349 people will join Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations group, expanding its capabilities for helping clients create supply chains that are interconnected, intelligent and innovative.

“To be competitive, companies need to transform their supply chains to deliver the innovative and hyper-personalized products, services and experiences that are in high demand—and fulfillment is core to that transformation,” said Renato Scaff, Accenture’s Supply Chain & Operations North America lead. “Blue Horseshoe’s deep fulfillment consulting experience and methodologies support Accenture’s vision for building customer-centric, resilient and responsible supply chains that benefit people, society and the planet.”

Offering cloud-based solutions for supply chain management, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management and transportation management systems, Blue Horseshoe helps clients transform their businesses and deliver growth-led supply chains. Accenture and Blue Horseshoe also share key ecosystem partnerships with software application, hardware, and cloud platform providers. Blue Horseshoe is a Microsoft Inner Circle Partner with specialization in Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management, Oracle NetSuite and Manhattan supply chain applications.

