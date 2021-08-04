checkAd

Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Appoints Michael Berkowitz to spearhead the Rejuvenation Division with “StemSpa”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 16:14  |  41   |   |   

Palm Coast, FL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of careful consideration, Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) (“GRPS”) opens its Rejuvenation Division and to welcome Michael Berkowitz as the newest member to the Gold River Team. His extensive background in the transformative field of cell-based therapy provides a significant pathway for sustainable revenue and directly compliments our new herbal formulations. With the coupling of our current product line and the considerable advances in stem cell therapeutic development, our direction brings viable attractive options to those suffering from an expansive range of degenerative conditions.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global stem cells market is projected to grow from $11.90 billion in 2021 to $27.65 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.8%. The factors contributing to the growth include increasing demand for biologics, technological advancement in pluripotential cell therapeutics, and a rising focus on the development of personalized medicines. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is anticipated to boost demand through 2028.

As resourcing options are realized, the company intends to bring physical presence to these dynamic and unique options by offering a number of primary free-standing facilities to supply and educate our rapidly growing physician network.

Commenting as the newest member of the team, “I am humbled by the support and dedication of Dr. Goulding and his associates at GRPS. Dr. Goulding shares my vision. I’ve personally witnessed the effects that stem cells can have with appropriate administration and dosing in over 5000 cases,” says Mr. Berkowitz, who will head the Rejuvenation Division of the GRPS subsidiary “StemSpa”. “I’ve worked with a number of universities and FDA approved manufacturers in recording and reporting data. We’ve been involved in studies including M.S., joint issues, PTSD, and cancer. I’m eager for the opportunity to continue and expand this with GRPS.”

Berkowitz continued, “What intrigues me most about Dr. Bond and Dr. Goulding is how their products work in concert with pluripotential cells, and our InflammaplexTM formulation will serve as a foundation of support for the cells. Furthermore, almost anyone seeking relief will require adjunctive anti-inflammatory products for their pain and underlying issues. Empowering doctors with these unique adjuvants and giving their patients access to more preferable choices will be a game-changer.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Appoints Michael Berkowitz to spearhead the Rejuvenation Division with “StemSpa” Palm Coast, FL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - After months of careful consideration, Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) (“GRPS”) opens its Rejuvenation Division and to welcome Michael Berkowitz as the newest member to the Gold River …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Worksport Announces Pricing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering, Uplisting to Nasdaq and ...
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board