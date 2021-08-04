Gold River Productions, Inc. (GRPS) Appoints Michael Berkowitz to spearhead the Rejuvenation Division with “StemSpa”

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global stem cells market is projected to grow from $11.90 billion in 2021 to $27.65 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.8%. The factors contributing to the growth include increasing demand for biologics, technological advancement in pluripotential cell therapeutics, and a rising focus on the development of personalized medicines. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is anticipated to boost demand through 2028.

Palm Coast, FL, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of careful consideration, Gold River Productions, Inc. (OTC Pink: GRPS) (“GRPS”) opens its Rejuvenation Division and to welcome Michael Berkowitz as the newest member to the Gold River Team. His extensive background in the transformative field of cell-based therapy provides a significant pathway for sustainable revenue and directly compliments our new herbal formulations. With the coupling of our current product line and the considerable advances in stem cell therapeutic development, our direction brings viable attractive options to those suffering from an expansive range of degenerative conditions.

As resourcing options are realized, the company intends to bring physical presence to these dynamic and unique options by offering a number of primary free-standing facilities to supply and educate our rapidly growing physician network.

Commenting as the newest member of the team, “I am humbled by the support and dedication of Dr. Goulding and his associates at GRPS. Dr. Goulding shares my vision. I’ve personally witnessed the effects that stem cells can have with appropriate administration and dosing in over 5000 cases,” says Mr. Berkowitz, who will head the Rejuvenation Division of the GRPS subsidiary “StemSpa”. “I’ve worked with a number of universities and FDA approved manufacturers in recording and reporting data. We’ve been involved in studies including M.S., joint issues, PTSD, and cancer. I’m eager for the opportunity to continue and expand this with GRPS.”

Berkowitz continued, “What intrigues me most about Dr. Bond and Dr. Goulding is how their products work in concert with pluripotential cells, and our InflammaplexTM formulation will serve as a foundation of support for the cells. Furthermore, almost anyone seeking relief will require adjunctive anti-inflammatory products for their pain and underlying issues. Empowering doctors with these unique adjuvants and giving their patients access to more preferable choices will be a game-changer.”