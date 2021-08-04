WRAP Announces Largest Single Purchase Order for BolaWrap Remote Restraint Devices

Follow-On International Order for 1,500 BolaWrap Devices Subsequent to Virtual Demonstration

TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, is pleased to announce a follow-on international order for 1,500 BolaWrap products and accessories. The order is the single largest received by the Company to date.



“This customer had ordered demonstration BolaWrap devices previously and is now expanding the use of our technology as their Ministry looks to prevent escalation of force,” said Tom Smith, CEO and President of WRAP. “We initially utilized Zoom to virtually demonstrate BolaWrap and its benefits with our distributor to the end-user. This order illustrates how law enforcement agencies around the world are still able to understand the value of our technology despite presenting virtually with our distributors during the global pandemic. We will continue driving our international sales moving forward with the support of our local distributors.”