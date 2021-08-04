Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or “the Company”) is pleased to
announce that Anfield has engaged BRS Engineering (“BRS”) to complete a mineral resource report for the Taylor Ranch ISR project (“Taylor Ranch”). Taylor Ranch is one of the 25 uranium mining
properties held by the Company in the Black Hills, Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Laramie Basin, Shirley Basin and Wind River Basin areas of Wyoming.
Corey Dias, Anfield CEO, states, “Given the strengthening global sentiment related to the uranium market, we are pleased to update and further delineate another uranium resource from amongst the 25 uranium projects acquired in Wyoming. This will be only the fifth NI 43-101 resource report commissioned for our Wyoming projects, so there is significant potential pipeline of uranium resource available to us within our current portfolio. Importantly, Anfield remains on course to deliver on its strategy of creating a long-term viable uranium production complex in Wyoming as a vital part of its portfolio of U.S. uranium assets.”
Anfield also announces that it has granted 14,750,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company at a price of $0.12 with a five-year terms expiring on August 4, 2026.
About The Taylor Ranch Project
The Taylor Ranch Project is located in the Powder River Basin Uranium District in portions of Campbell, Converse, and Johnson Counties, Wyoming. Mineral rights at the Taylor Ranch Project include mining claims, Wyoming State leases, and private leases totaling some 5,620 acres.
Regional exploration drilling programs were conducted in the 1970’s by the American Nuclear-Tennessee Valley Authority partnership, Conoco Minerals, and Kerr McGee. During this time ISR was not a common mining practice for the recovery of uranium and the discovery of shallower mineralization on the nearby Moore Ranch became the focus exploration to the detriment of deeper deposits such as Taylor Ranch. Subsequently, Power Resource Inc. began property acquisition at Taylor Ranch in 1993 and later formed a joint venture with Cotter Corp. A 1996 internal summary report by PRI titled “Properties, Ore Reserves and Resources”, states the “Wide spaced exploration has intercepted ore grade mineralization and defined several thousand feet of mineralized roll fronts systems at depths of 800 to 1,000 feet.”
