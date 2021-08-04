Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Anfield has engaged BRS Engineering (“BRS”) to complete a mineral resource report for the Taylor Ranch ISR project (“Taylor Ranch”). Taylor Ranch is one of the 25 uranium mining properties held by the Company in the Black Hills, Powder River Basin, Great Divide Basin, Laramie Basin, Shirley Basin and Wind River Basin areas of Wyoming.



Corey Dias, Anfield CEO, states, “Given the strengthening global sentiment related to the uranium market, we are pleased to update and further delineate another uranium resource from amongst the 25 uranium projects acquired in Wyoming. This will be only the fifth NI 43-101 resource report commissioned for our Wyoming projects, so there is significant potential pipeline of uranium resource available to us within our current portfolio. Importantly, Anfield remains on course to deliver on its strategy of creating a long-term viable uranium production complex in Wyoming as a vital part of its portfolio of U.S. uranium assets.”