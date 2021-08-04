checkAd

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., Signs Strategic Agreement with Sense Distribution to Expand Retail Reach for Brand Clients Throughout California

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, QVI Inc., a cannabis-infused …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ("FinCanna") (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, QVI Inc., a cannabis-infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California, doing business as "The Galley", has signed a strategic agreement with "Sense Distribution" which will significantly expand The Galley's retail distribution network across California and provide additional distribution revenues for QVI.

Founded in 2019, Sense Distribution is a privately-owned cannabis distributor headquartered in Santa Rosa CA. Currently servicing 90 dispensaries throughout the state, Sense offers full distribution services to a unique lineup of brands as well as its own line of commercial cannabis infused ingredients for edible creation. "Shoogies", Sense's flagship in-house brand and a QVI co-manufacturing client specializes in bringing traditional sweeteners to the cannabis world, from THC infused Agave, to delicious unrefined sugar, to diabetes friendly infused Stevia.

Latham Woodward, CEO of Sense said, "we are proud to partner with, and distribute so many of The Galley's wonderfully manufactured products. Annie Holman, The Galley's dynamic CEO's, approach to the cannabis market, is fully in keeping with our vision, and ethos: to create and deliver the best artisanal products, made by people who care about people, and love the plant. Sense Distribution has positioned itself to be the distributor that retailers welcome with open arms as the company who brings the best edibles, drinks, lotions, tinctures, bulk flowers, and of course sweeteners, to our customer base."

Annie Holman, Co-Founder and CEO of QVI said, "Sense is a perfect complement to our in-house distribution arm, which immediately expands our reach into new retail markets and increases revenues for QVI. This strategic relationship also provides significant additional benefits to our co-manufacturing clients by providing access to new retail markets across the state. Latham and his team were also instrumental in our client brands being featured at the recent WEEDCon show in Los Angeles where we won several "best of" awards. We see a lot of opportunities to expand each other's businesses going forward including shared revenues from distribution, shared promotion, client development and greater representation at the dispensary level ultimately generating more income for both of our businesses."

