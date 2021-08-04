checkAd

DGAP-News 1&1 AG: 1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized mobile network based on new OpenRAN technology

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.08.2021, 16:30  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Contract
1&1 AG: 1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized mobile network based on new OpenRAN technology

04.08.2021 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu 1&1 AG!
Long
Basispreis 23,08€
Hebel 11,42
Ask 0,23
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 27,36€
Hebel 10,44
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized mobile network based on new OpenRAN technology


Maintal, August 4, 2021. 1&1 AG and Rakuten Group, Inc. are entering into a long-term partnership to build the fourth mobile network in Germany. Together with Rakuten, 1&1 will build Europe's first fully virtualized mobile network based on innovative OpenRAN technology. With this, 1&1 is setting new standards for the future of mobile telephony in Germany and Europe - away from conventional proprietary networks, which are often provided overall by just one network supplier, towards a completely cloud-based multi-vendor network architecture.

Rakuten becomes general contractor for the 1&1 mobile network

Rakuten is a pioneer of OpenRAN technology. After several years of preparation and development work, Rakuten launched full-scale commercial service with the world's first fully virtualized cloud-native OpenRAN mobile network as a new entrant in April 2020 in Japan. 1&1 will now benefit from this experience and expertise.

Specifically, Rakuten will take over the build of the active network equipment and will also be responsible for the overall performance of the 1&1 mobile network. 1&1 will have access to the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) stack of access, core, cloud and operations solutions as well as to its partner network. In this context, Rakuten will also provide its specially developed orchestration software so that the 1&1 network can be operated in a highly automated manner.

"With Rakuten, we have the world's only OpenRAN expert on our side who really has extensive practical experience with this new technology. Rakuten ideally complements our know-how in telecommunications networks, data centres and cloud applications. Together we are building a high-performance mobile network that has extensive automation and agility to fully exploit the potential of 5G," says Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 AG. "Through complete virtualization and the use of standard hardware, we can flexibly combine the best products. This will make us a manufacturer-independent innovation driver in the German and European mobile market."

Seite 1 von 4
1&1 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Drillisch - Eine Investition in die Zukunft oder ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News 1&1 AG: 1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized mobile network based on new OpenRAN technology DGAP-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Contract 1&1 AG: 1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized mobile network based on new OpenRAN technology 04.08.2021 / 16:30 The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im zweiten Quartal 2021 deutliche Gewinnsteigerung
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status consolidated financial statements FY 2020 and ongoing projects
DGAP-News: KION Group startet Forschungsprojekt ARIBIC: Erstellung hochauflösender digitaler Zwillinge von ...
DGAP-News: CSG Delivers Future-Proof Agility and Automation for M1 Intercarrier Business, Helping Transform ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Beta Systems Software AG: Anpassung der Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2020/21
EQS-Adhoc: Polyphor gibt abschliessendes Update zur Phase-III-Studie FORTRESS mit Balixafortide bei ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Rheinmetall AG: Rekordergebnis im ersten Halbjahr - Weitere Wertberichtigung auf das ...
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH BIOPHARMA EXCELLENCE A PHARMALEX GMBH COMPANY, TO ...
DGAP-News: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Positive Geschäftsentwicklung im zweiten Quartal 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:30 UhrDGAP-News: 1&1 AG: 1&1 und Rakuten vereinbaren weitreichende Partnerschaft zum Aufbau des europaweit ersten vollständig virtualisierten Mobilfunknetzes auf Basis der neuen OpenRAN-Technologie (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
16:30 UhrDGAP-News: 1&1 AG: 1&1 und Rakuten vereinbaren weitreichende Partnerschaft zum Aufbau des europaweit ersten vollständig virtualisierten Mobilfunknetzes auf Basis der neuen OpenRAN-Technologie
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg senkt Ziel für 1&1 auf 38 Euro - 'Buy'
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
03.08.21BERENBERG stuft 1&1 auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
28.07.21BARCLAYS stuft 1&1 auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
27.07.21WARBURG RESEARCH stuft 1&1 auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
23.07.21Innenministerium treibt Einführung von SMS-Warnsystem voran
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Laschet: NRW wird Weg für Warnung per SMS auf Handy ebnen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21ROUNDUP/Funklöcher in Katastrophengebieten: Vodafone ist offen für Roaming
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Weiterhin Funklöcher in Unwettergebieten - Gespräche über Roaming
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten