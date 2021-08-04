DGAP-News: 1&1 AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Contract 1&1 AG: 1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized mobile network based on new OpenRAN technology 04.08.2021 / 16:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 and Rakuten agree far-reaching partnership to build Europe's first fully virtualized mobile network based on new OpenRAN technology



Maintal, August 4, 2021. 1&1 AG and Rakuten Group, Inc. are entering into a long-term partnership to build the fourth mobile network in Germany. Together with Rakuten, 1&1 will build Europe's first fully virtualized mobile network based on innovative OpenRAN technology. With this, 1&1 is setting new standards for the future of mobile telephony in Germany and Europe - away from conventional proprietary networks, which are often provided overall by just one network supplier, towards a completely cloud-based multi-vendor network architecture.

Rakuten becomes general contractor for the 1&1 mobile network

Rakuten is a pioneer of OpenRAN technology. After several years of preparation and development work, Rakuten launched full-scale commercial service with the world's first fully virtualized cloud-native OpenRAN mobile network as a new entrant in April 2020 in Japan. 1&1 will now benefit from this experience and expertise.

Specifically, Rakuten will take over the build of the active network equipment and will also be responsible for the overall performance of the 1&1 mobile network. 1&1 will have access to the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP) stack of access, core, cloud and operations solutions as well as to its partner network. In this context, Rakuten will also provide its specially developed orchestration software so that the 1&1 network can be operated in a highly automated manner.

"With Rakuten, we have the world's only OpenRAN expert on our side who really has extensive practical experience with this new technology. Rakuten ideally complements our know-how in telecommunications networks, data centres and cloud applications. Together we are building a high-performance mobile network that has extensive automation and agility to fully exploit the potential of 5G," says Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 AG. "Through complete virtualization and the use of standard hardware, we can flexibly combine the best products. This will make us a manufacturer-independent innovation driver in the German and European mobile market."