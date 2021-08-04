Cree, Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference
Cree, Inc. (Nasdaq: CREE), the global leader in silicon carbide technology through its Wolfspeed business, today announced that John Palmour, Chief Technology Officer, will present virtually at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Tuesday, August 10 at 12:00PM ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of Cree’s website. To access the webcasts, please visit http://investor.cree.com/events.cfm.
About Cree, Inc.
Cree is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Cree’s Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
For additional product and Company information, please refer to www.cree.com.
Cree and Wolfspeed are registered trademarks of Cree, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005746/en/Cree Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare