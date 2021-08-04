Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces Entry Into Definitive Agreement with BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., to Sell its U.S. and Canada Territory Rights for ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution) 25 mg/mL

Under the terms of agreement, Dr.Reddy’s will receive U.S.$6 million upfront upon closing followed by U.S.$9 million one year from closing. Further, Dr. Reddy’s is eligible to receive event based, sales based milestones and quarterly earn-out payments.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY, hereafter known as “Dr. Reddy’s”), announced today that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement, pursuant to which Dr. Reddy’s will sell its U.S. and Canada territory rights for ELYXYB (celecoxib oral solution) 25 mg/mL, to BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI).

ELYXYB (previously known as DFN-15) is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.

The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfactory completion of customary closing conditions including the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act), as amended.

Erez Israeli, Chief Executive Officer of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, said: “ELYXYB reaffirmed our commitment to innovation and to develop meaningfully differentiated products that address significant unmet needs of patients. ELYXYB is an oral solution dosage form which makes it convenient for patients to take it immediately upon emergence of migraine attacks. Further, we are confident in BDSI’s expertise and believe in their ability to realize the full potential of ELYXYB”

INDICATION AND USAGE

ELYXYB is indicated in adults for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura.

Limitations of Use:

ELYXYB is not indicated for the preventive treatment of migraine.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: