Newcore Gold Completes $11.5 Million Bought Deal Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcore Gold Ltd. ("Newcore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NCAU, OTCQX: NCAUF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 19,167,050 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.60 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $11.5 million, which included the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Luke Alexander, President and CEO of Newcore stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Franklin Templeton as an 8% shareholder of Newcore and excited that they share our view about the district scale exploration opportunity that exists at our Enchi Gold Project. We would also like to thank our existing shareholders for their continued support. We are excited to be continuing the success we have had to date in advancing Enchi, with Newcore now well positioned to continue to unlock the value of the Project through the drill bit. This funding will allow us to complete additional drilling focused on resource expansion and discovery drilling to define the multi-million-ounce potential of the property. Management and the Board of Directors continue to have strong shareholder alignment and hold approximately 27% equity ownership post financing."

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for exploration and development at its Enchi Gold Project in southwest Ghana, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering was led by Cormark Securities Inc. as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters that included Stifel GMP, Raymond James Ltd., Haywood Securities Inc., and Sprott Capital Partners LP (collectively, the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received a cash commission of 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, reduced to 4% in respect of sales to purchasers on the president’s list which account for gross proceeds of $1 million.

The Shares issued under the Offering were offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company’s base shelf prospectus dated March 9, 2021. The Prospectus Supplement was filed in in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, excluding Québec. The Prospectus Supplement (together with the related Base Shelf Prospectus) is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

