Novo Nordisk Raises Outlook After Substantial Demand for Wegovy Obesity Drug in U.S.; Shares Jump 3% Autor: PLX AI | 04.08.2021, 16:30 | 38 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 16:30 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk raised its full-year outlook after new obesity drug Wegovy saw substantial demand in the U.S., the company's CEO said.

Wegovy has been launched in the US, offering people living with obesity a new, efficacious treatment option.

The strong financial performance in the first half of 2021 and the initial substantial demand for Wegovy in the US have enabled us to raise our outlook for the full year, the CEO said

NOTE: Wegovy has seen delays of up to 3 weeks in subscription fills because of strong demand, Novo reported previously

Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 5% in Danish kroner to DKK 56.9 billion (13% at CER), driven by GLP-1 growth of 21% in Danish kroner (30% at CER) reflecting the uptake of Ozempic and Rybelsus

Obesity care grew by 23% in Danish kroner (34% at CER) and Biopharm sales remained unchanged in Danish kroner (increased by 7% at CER)

For the 2021 outlook, sales growth is now expected to be 10-13% at CER (previously 6-10%), and operating profit growth is now expected to be 9-12% at CER (previously 5-9%)

Sales growth reported in Danish kroner is still expected to be 4 percentage points lower than at CER and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 5 percentage points lower than at CER

Novo shares jumped 3% in afternoon trading



