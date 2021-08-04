EANS-DD Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung, FN 502631p (legal
person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Gerhard Seban
function: board member
issuer information:
name: Wienerberger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000831706
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 20.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: On the stock exchange at various trading venues and outside a trading
venue
currency: Euro
price volume
EUR 14,19808 35,216 Shares
total volume: n/a
total price: n/a
average price: n/a
explanation: The transaction is connected to the performance of an employee
participation program. Acquisition period: from 20 March 2020 until 3 April
2020.
