EANS-DD Wienerberger AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Wienerberger Mitarbeiterbeteiligungs-Privatstiftung, FN 502631p (legal
person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Gerhard Seban
function: board member

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Wienerberger AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000831706
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 20.03.2020; UTC+01:00
market: On the stock exchange at various trading venues and outside a trading
venue
currency: Euro


price volume
EUR 14,19808 35,216 Shares

total volume: n/a
total price: n/a
average price: n/a


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


explanation: The transaction is connected to the performance of an employee
participation program. Acquisition period: from 20 March 2020 until 3 April
2020.





end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Wienerberger AG
Wienerbergerplatz 1
A-1100 Wien
phone: +43 1 60 192-0
FAX: +43 1 60 192-10159
mail: office@wienerberger.com
WWW: www.wienerberger.com
ISIN: AT0000831706, AT0000A2GLA0
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Disclaimer

