Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP: Willkie advises 3i Group plc on the investment in MAIT GmbH

Willkie advises 3i Group plc on the investment in MAIT GmbH Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP advised 3i Group plc ("3i") on their investment in MAIT GmbH ("MAIT"), a leading provider of innovative and pioneering digital solutions in the DACH region. MAIT Group, headquartered in Rottweil, Germany, provides innovative and pioneering digital solutions in product lifecycle management ("PLM"), enterprise resource planning ("ERP") and IT services generating approx. EUR 120 million in sales. More than 550 employees across 21 locations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland develop and implement solutions in close cooperation with their over 5,300 SME customers. As a value-added reseller and strategic implementation partner, MAIT uses the most innovative technologies from market-leading PLM, ERP and IT providers such as Siemens, PTC, SAP-PLM, abas, Comarch, HP and Fujitsu. 3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure, specializing in core investment markets in Northern Europe and North America. 3i's Private Equity team provides investment solutions for growing companies, backing entrepreneurs and management teams of mid-market companies with an enterprise value typically between EUR 100 - EUR 500 million. 3i backs international growth plans, providing access to their network and expertise to accelerate the growth of companies across the consumer, industrial, healthcare and business and technology services industries. Transaction Advisors The Willkie team was led by partners Georg Linde and Dr. Axel Wahl (both Corporate) and included partner Dr. Bettina Bokeloh (Tax), Dr. Jasmin Dettmar (Finance) and Jens-Olrik Murach (Antitrust), counsel Daniel Zakrzewski (Corporate), Ludger Kempf (Tax), Matthias Schrader (Litigation) and Matthias Töke (Finance), and associates Martin Waśkowski (Corporate/ HR), Tobias Gerigk, Jane Hentz, Ilie Manole (all Corporate), Fabian Peitzmeier (Litigation), Aurel Hille (Antitrust) and Martin Reichert (Finance). All are based in Frankfurt except Jens-Olrik Murach, who is based in Brussels. Further Consultants Kai-Uwe Plath, Matthias Struck and Jan Schäfer (all KNPZ Rechtsanwälte - Klawitter Neben Plath Zintler - Partnerschaftsgesellschaft mbB), Roman Rericha and Markus Arzt (both BRANDL TALOS Rechtsanwälte GmbH) and Philippe Seiler, Raphael Annasohn and Luana Stämpfli (all Bär & Karrer AG). Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP is an international law firm of more than 850 attorneys with offices in New York, Washington, Houston, Palo Alto, San Francisco, Chicago, Paris, London, Frankfurt, Brussels, Milan and Rome. The firm is headquartered in New York, 787 Seventh Avenue, Tel.: +1 212 728 8000. Frankfurt am Main, August 4, 2021

