Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 10% in the first six months of 2021

4 August 2021 - Financial report for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021

  • Operating profit decreased by 1% in Danish kroner and increased by 9% at constant exchange rates (CER).
  • Sales increased by 5% in Danish kroner and by 12% at CER to DKK 66.8 billion. Sales in International Operations increased by 7% in Danish kroner (13% at CER), and sales in North America Operations increased by 1% in Danish kroner (11% at CER).
  • Sales within Diabetes and Obesity care increased by 5% in Danish kroner to DKK 56.9 billion (13% at CER), driven by GLP-1 growth of 21% in Danish kroner (30% at CER) reflecting the uptake of Ozempic and Rybelsus. Obesity care grew by 23% in Danish kroner (34% at CER) and Biopharm sales remained unchanged in Danish kroner (increased by 7% at CER).
  • In June 2021, Wegovy, semaglutide 2.4 mg, was made available to patients in the US following the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for weight management in adults living with obesity.
  • For the 2021 outlook, sales growth is now expected to be 10-13% at CER (previously 6-10%), and operating profit growth is now expected to be 9-12% at CER (previously 5-9%). Sales growth reported in Danish kroner is still expected to be 4 percentage points lower than at CER and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 5 percentage points lower than at CER.

PROFIT AND LOSS H1 2021 H1 2020 Growth
as reported 		Growth
at CER*
DKK million        
Net sales 66,845  63,881  5 % 12 %
Operating profit 29,761  30,140  (1%) 9%
         
Net profit 24,746  22,522  10% N/A
Diluted earnings per share (in DKK) 10.71  9.58  12% N/A

* CER: Constant exchange rates (average 2020).

