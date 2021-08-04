4 August 2021 - Financial report for the period 1 January 2021 to 30 June 2021

Novo Nordisk's net profit increased by 10% in the first six months of 2021

Operating profit decreased by 1% in Danish kroner and increased by 9% at constant exchange rates (CER).Sales increased by 5% in Danish kroner and by 12% at CER to DKK …




