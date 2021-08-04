checkAd

DGAP-News Fyber N.V.: Update Delisting

Fyber N.V.: Update Delisting

04.08.2021 / 16:52
FYBER N.V.
Update Delisting of Fyber

Berlin, 4 August 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" FSE:FBEN) announces, further to its announcement dated 8 July 2021, that the delisting of the Fyber shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be effective at close of business on 6 August 2021 which will then be the last trading day of the Fyber shares.

 

###

About Fyber
Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber's technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers with a global reach. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing and Seoul. For additional information visit www.fyber.com.

Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555


Company: Fyber N.V.
Wallstr. 9-13
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +4930609855555
E-mail: governance@fyber.com
Internet: https://investors.fyber.com/
ISIN: NL0014433377
WKN: A2P1Q5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
