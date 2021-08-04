DGAP-News Fyber N.V.: Update Delisting
|
DGAP-News: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Delisting
FYBER N.V.
Update Delisting of Fyber
Berlin, 4 August 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" FSE:FBEN) announces, further to its announcement dated 8 July 2021, that the delisting of the Fyber shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will be effective at close of business on 6 August 2021 which will then be the last trading day of the Fyber shares.
###
About Fyber
Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment. Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber's technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers with a global reach. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing and Seoul. For additional information visit www.fyber.com.
Investor Contact
Sabrina Kassmannhuber
ir@fyber.com
+49 30 609 855 555
04.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Wallstr. 9-13
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930609855555
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0014433377
|WKN:
|A2P1Q5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1224134
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1224134 04.08.2021Fyber Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Fyber N.V. (Top oder Flop)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare