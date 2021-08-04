CI Global Asset Management Offers Cost-Effective, One-Stop ESG Investing with New CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios

The three CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios invest in ESG-focused exchange-traded funds to construct portfolios matching a range of investor goals. They are managed by CI GAM’s Multi-Asset Management team, asset allocation experts who oversee approximately $47 billion in assets in managed solutions at CI GAM (as at June 30, 2021).

CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) today introduced the CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios, which combine a focus on environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors with the convenience of a fully diversified portfolio.

“There is a groundswell of interest in ESG investing, but a myriad of choices, with over 570 ESG-based ETFs alone in North America. We are making it easy for investors with our sophisticated one-stop ESG solutions,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM. “Investors benefit from our Multi-Asset Management team’s expertise in navigating the world of ESG investments and their proficiency in asset allocation, portfolio construction and risk management.”

The CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios also offer a cost-effective entry to ESG investing, with highly competitive management fees ranging from 0.45% to 0.50% (Series F).

The Portfolios include:

CI Mosaic ESG Balanced Income ETF Portfolio, with a target asset allocation of 60% fixed income, 40% equity

CI Mosaic ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio, with a target asset allocation of 40% fixed income, 60% equity

CI Mosaic ESG Balanced Growth ETF Portfolio, with a target asset allocation of 20% fixed income, 80% equity.

CI Mosaic ESG ETF Portfolios are actively managed using a “core and satellite” approach. The core, which consists of diversified ETFs holding companies with high ESG ratings relative to peers, is complemented by concentrated mandates focusing on specific ESG themes and opportunities.

“The new ESG Portfolios reflect CI GAM’s commitment to responsible investing and to modernizing our asset management business,” Mr. Ratnavel said. “We continue to enhance our product lineup by launching timely and relevant investment solutions to help investors achieve their financial goals.”

The new ESG Portfolios complement the CI Mosaic ETF Portfolios, a family of five funds of ETFs launched in January 2019. The Lead Portfolio Manager of all Mosaic Portfolios is Stephen Lingard, who has over 27 years of investment industry experience, including over 13 years as a manager of multi-asset portfolios.