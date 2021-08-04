checkAd

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. develops new corporate website, registers new name with OTC, applies for new symbol with FINRA, engages HoganTaylor as its audit partner, announces its intent to up-list to OTCQB, secures the right of first refusal on over 10,000 lots,

04.08.2021, 16:50  |  31   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTC: CAVR), formerly known as CAVU Resources, Inc., has officially changed its name. The company also filed an application with FINRA to change its symbol from CAVR to LTBH and prepares to launch website – www.livetobehappy.com.  

“Building lives, not just places to live” is at the heart of everything we do. Live To Be Happy isn’t just who we are, it’s our corporate culture, our mission. LTBH (Live To Be Happy) is an ideal symbol. LTBH, when Googled, is an acronym for “Long Term, Buy Hold”. In our world, it means the same – but with purpose – building long-term shareholder value while making a positive impact on the lives of our clients,” Bob Silver, Executive Chairman, stated.

The company has engaged HoganTaylor to conduct its audit – the last major obstacle to up-listing to OTCQB.

“We worked with HoganTaylor to produce Quality of Earnings diligence for one of our prospective acquisitions and were impressed with their commitment to integrity. This commitment is exactly what we were looking for in an audit partner. Moving to OTCQB is one of our strategic initiatives and engaging them allows us to take a major step towards accomplishing our objective.” Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer at LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

Progress is being made to close on several acquisition targets. The company had previously stated it entered Letters of Intent to acquire several companies.

“We now have the right of first refusal on over 10,000 lots in the south-central and southeastern part of the country. This positions our company for amazing success given the progress we’ve made towards closing on three major acquisitions within our Real Estate Development platform. We fully expect to close on these acquisitions and doing so will expand our geographical footprint, improve our capacity, and enhance our margins,” according to Russ Sinacori, President and COO.

Kevin Vincent Cox, when asked about the progress the company is making, said, “Q2 revenue will be in line with our previous guidance. When we close on the companies currently under LOI within the Real Estate Development Platform, we will add over $60 Million in real revenue and $7 Million in real adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis. As if this wasn’t enough progress, we also have four companies under LOI within our Technology Platform and I hope to be making some exciting announcements about them very soon.”

