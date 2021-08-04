ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ), announced today its wholly owned subsidiary Just Right Products Inc. had the best July in company history. July 2021 revenues were more than 103% higher than 2020 and over 80% higher than revenues in 2019.

Month of July Total Revenue Comparison (Graphic: Business Wire).

School uniform sales had the greatest increase which was to be expected. 2021 School uniform revenues were over 999% higher than 2020 and the big unexpected surprise was the increase over 2019 school uniform sales. 2021 uniform sales were over 103% higher than school uniform sales in pre COVID 2019.

ADM Endeavors CEO Marc Johnson said, "We were blown away by the increase in the school uniform numbers. Internally we only projected a 2 to 5% increase over 2019 numbers. We were wrong and this is the best way to be wrong. If these trends continue, 2021 will be our best year ever."

July 2021 numbers have not been reviewed by our auditor.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $5.6 million over the last 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005793/en/