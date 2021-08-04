SMATS Traffic Solutions Chooses Wejo to Deliver Accurate, Reliable Traffic Data

The combination of Wejo high-resolution connected vehicle data provided via the Adept service and SMATS iNode data analytics platform will allow companies to access a wealth of historical and current data without the need for physical sensor installation or future maintenance. Data can be accessed using cloud-based data exchange platforms and follows all privacy laws and legislations.

Wejo , a global leader in connected vehicle data, today announced that SMATS Traffic Solutions , the industry leader in smart mobility and traffic management solutions, has chosen its solution to address the need for reliable, highly accurate, targeted traffic data. Wejo will allow SMATS to offer data within its SaaS solution, resulting in more accessible, accurate, and expansive traffic data for clients.

“At SMATS, we are committed to leveraging reliable, innovative traffic data to help our clients achieve their traffic project goals faster and better” said Amir Ghods, CEO at SMATS. “We’re excited to announce that we will be working with Wejo, a world leader in connected vehicle data, to further our mission and address the changing needs of our clients. As connected vehicles become more common and the industry grows, this partnership will contribute to the safety, efficiency and sustainability of roadways and transportation systems.”

With Wejo, clients can access key metrics for corridor analysis, intersection analysis, origin-destination analysis, driver events, and location data visualizations, all easily visualized through the iNode platform. With coverage of 95% of roads in the United States and the ability to send data from cars to customers in under 32 seconds, Wejo and SMATS can provide faster, more accurate traffic data.

“We’re committed to working with like-minded organizations that help us achieve our greatest mission – leveraging the power of connected vehicle, which is why we identify our products and services with Data For GoodTM,” said Richard Barlow, CEO at Wejo. “This exciting new relationship will allow customers to easily access a vast amount of data that will ultimately create safer roadways and a better, more sustainable driving experience for all.”

More vehicles on the road are connected and able to produce up to 30 terabytes of data every day, making them information rich data hubs for traffic planners and engineers. By combining Wejo high resolution connected vehicle data with an accessible analytics platform and experienced team, clients can easily access advanced, detailed, reliable traffic data.