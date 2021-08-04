checkAd

NSAV ANNOUNCES NEW CEO WILL BE A SELECTED SILVERBEAR CAPITAL PARTNER

London, England, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company’s new CEO will be disclosed to the public in the coming weeks. NSAV’s new CEO will be a selected partner from leading investment banking firm, Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/. This motion has been under consideration for the past 2 months in response to the expanding daily operations of the company and strong business development. This move will make NSAV more efficient and better prepared for the exciting times ahead.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice.
https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

The management of NSAV released the following statement, “For the ongoing growth and strong development of NSAV, the board has decided to seek strategic advice from Silverbear Capital about strengthening the management and injecting new energy and visionary thinking, while hybriding a mindset of the old-world economy and the strategy of the new-world economy at the same time.” 

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact
Net Savings Link, Inc.
info@nsavholdinginc.com





