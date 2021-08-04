NSAV ANNOUNCES NEW CEO WILL BE A SELECTED SILVERBEAR CAPITAL PARTNER

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/

London, England, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company’s new CEO will be disclosed to the public in the coming weeks. NSAV’s new CEO will be a selected partner from leading investment banking firm, Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ . This motion has been under consideration for the past 2 months in response to the expanding daily operations of the company and strong business development. This move will make NSAV more efficient and better prepared for the exciting times ahead.

The management of NSAV released the following statement, “For the ongoing growth and strong development of NSAV, the board has decided to seek strategic advice from Silverbear Capital about strengthening the management and injecting new energy and visionary thinking, while hybriding a mindset of the old-world economy and the strategy of the new-world economy at the same time.”

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

