Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services
(PLX AI) – Veronika Bienert (48) will head Siemens Financial Services (SFS), effective October 1, 2021. As CEO, she will succeed Roland Chalons-Browne (65), who has led SFS since 2010Over the course of her international career at the Siemens Group, …
(PLX AI) – Veronika Bienert (48) will head Siemens Financial Services (SFS), effective October 1, 2021. As CEO, she will succeed Roland Chalons-Browne (65), who has led SFS since 2010Over the course of her international career at the Siemens Group, …
- (PLX AI) – Veronika Bienert (48) will head Siemens Financial Services (SFS), effective October 1, 2021.
- As CEO, she will succeed Roland Chalons-Browne (65), who has led SFS since 2010
- Over the course of her international career at the Siemens Group, Bienert has held several important positions as chief financial officer (CFO) within Siemens’ international operating business
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare