Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services Autor: PLX AI | 04.08.2021, 16:54 | 25 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 16:54 | (PLX AI) – Veronika Bienert (48) will head Siemens Financial Services (SFS), effective October 1, 2021. As CEO, she will succeed Roland Chalons-Browne (65), who has led SFS since 2010Over the course of her international career at the Siemens Group, … (PLX AI) – Veronika Bienert (48) will head Siemens Financial Services (SFS), effective October 1, 2021. As CEO, she will succeed Roland Chalons-Browne (65), who has led SFS since 2010Over the course of her international career at the Siemens Group, … (PLX AI) – Veronika Bienert (48) will head Siemens Financial Services (SFS), effective October 1, 2021.

As CEO, she will succeed Roland Chalons-Browne (65), who has led SFS since 2010

Over the course of her international career at the Siemens Group, Bienert has held several important positions as chief financial officer (CFO) within Siemens’ international operating business Siemens Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Siemens Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer