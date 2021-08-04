checkAd

Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services

Autor: PLX AI
04.08.2021, 16:54  |  25   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Veronika Bienert (48) will head Siemens Financial Services (SFS), effective October 1, 2021. As CEO, she will succeed Roland Chalons-Browne (65), who has led SFS since 2010Over the course of her international career at the Siemens Group, …

  • (PLX AI) – Veronika Bienert (48) will head Siemens Financial Services (SFS), effective October 1, 2021.
  • As CEO, she will succeed Roland Chalons-Browne (65), who has led SFS since 2010
  • Over the course of her international career at the Siemens Group, Bienert has held several important positions as chief financial officer (CFO) within Siemens’ international operating business
