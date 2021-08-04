Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Siemens Names Bienert CEO of Financial Services (PLX AI) – Veronika Bienert (48) will head Siemens Financial Services (SFS), effective October 1, 2021. As CEO, she will succeed Roland Chalons-Browne (65), who has led SFS since 2010Over the course of her international career at the Siemens Group, …



