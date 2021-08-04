checkAd

Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Visitor Management System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Software & Services), Application (Compliance Management & Fraud Detection, Contact Tracing), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Visitor Management System Market size to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.7% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increased awareness regarding the growing security threats, the need for a paperless administration, increasing need to store the gathered visitor data as per regulatory compliances are driving the growth of visitor management system market.

Visitor Management System Market

There has been a significant impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on countries, organizations, and the medical community. Companies have been adopting collaborative applications to grow at a rapid pace after the outbreak of COVID-19. 2020 has been a year of significant change for the security and technology world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most organizations have gone remote. Throughout 2020, effectively managing and monitoring third-party guests became a priority for businesses worldwide. The COVID-19 pandemic meant that all organizations now need to rethink the secure processes they had previously put in place for all personnel entering and exiting each facility, not just their visitors. 2021 has brought new and exciting opportunities for the security and digital visitor management industry with further enhanced features and solutions, particularly with the strengthened protection of digital workplace solutions. Digital visitor management solutions have become a necessity for global organizations. It has now become the line of defense for all organizations. Investing in digital security systems will now become a priority for businesses to protect their daily operations and ensure employee safety.

