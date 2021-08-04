checkAd

Keysight Technologies Unveils Eggplant Salesforce Solution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 17:00  |  27   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a new release of the artificial-intelligence (AI) powered Eggplant Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) platform, which automates the testing of Salesforce deployments helping accelerate the delivery and quality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005706/en/

Keysight's Eggplant DAI platform interface. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Keysight's Eggplant DAI platform interface. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As environments grow more complex and interconnected, organizations need continuous test automation that is easy to integrate and scale. With Salesforce applications underpinning many business interactions, ensuring the performance of the software is vital. Keysight’s Eggplant DAI platform seamlessly connects with Salesforce and auto generates and customizes the assets and scripts needed to test any Lightning or Classic deployment. This intelligent automation ensures that the applications work exactly as users expect across platforms and devices.

Other new features added to Keysight’s Eggplant DAI platform include:

  • Bug hunting heatmap: This enables users to quickly identify failure hotspots and redirect testing efforts to these areas to find and fix any software flaws.
  • Enhanced security: Using the system’s local keychain to store and retrieve confidential information enhances encryption, reducing the risk of security vulnerabilities.
  • Test case visualization: Users can now visualize their test cases, providing a quick and easy view of the paths covered during testing. This further accelerates the speed of testing.
  • Faster insights: User journey analytics are updated every 24 hours and presented in a dashboard covering an expanded range of data points. Organizations now have faster and more comprehensive insights into software quality.

“Salesforce is used pervasively across the globe and organizations can tap into our AI-powered platform to automate the testing, saving valuable time,” stated Gareth Smith, Eggplant general manager. “This will accelerate the delivery of high-quality business applications, which is mission-critical in a digital-first world. These enhancements demonstrate our ability to intelligently automate every aspect of the testing lifecycle and deliver high-quality software at speed.”

Additional Resources

  • Find out more about Digital Automation Intelligence here

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Unveils Eggplant Salesforce Solution Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a new release of the artificial-intelligence (AI) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Keysight Launches Scienlab Battery Pack Test System with High Voltage Silicon Carbide Technology
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Keysight Technologies to Showcase Advanced High-Speed Digital Design Solutions at DesignCon 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Keysight Named One of the 2021 Bosch Global Supplier Award Winners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Keysight, Xilinx and Cisco Showcase Solutions that Support Smooth Migration from 4G LTE Networks to 5G Open RAN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Keysight First to Gain Global Certification Forum Approval of Test Cases for Validating 5G New Radio mmWave Devices in Standalone Mode
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Keysight Expands eCommerce Offering; Adds New Software Bundles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Keysight PathWave Software Selected by Menlo Micro to Reduce Design Cycle for New Radio Frequency Microelectromechanical Switch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Keysight Technologies Honored as Overall Winner of Employee Experience Awards 2021 Malaysia from Human Resources Online
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Keysight’s Test Solutions Selected by DEKRA to Verify 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Devices in Compliance to Regulatory Standards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten