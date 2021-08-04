checkAd

cbdMD, Inc. To Host Conference Call To Discuss June 30, 2021 Third Quarter Results

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized CBD health & wellness companies, announced today that it will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to discuss the company’s June 30, 2021 third quarter financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Thursday, August 12, 2021, 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time

 

Domestic:

1-888-506-0062

 

International:

1-973-528-0011

 
 

Replay dial in – Available through Friday, August 12, 2022

 

Domestic:

1-877-481-4010

 

International:

1-919-882-2331

 

Replay Passcode:

42434

 

Webcast Link/Webcast Replay link- available through Friday, August 12, 2022:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2206/42434

 

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and most recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products. Our cbdMD brand currently includes over 130 SKU’s of high-grade, premium CBD products including CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD capsules, CBD bath bombs, CBD bath salts, CBD sleep aids and CBD drink mixes. Our Paw CBD brand of pet products includes over 45 SKUs of veterinarian-formulated products including tinctures, chews, topicals products in varying strengths, and our CBD Botanicals brand of beauty and skincare products features 15 SKUs, including facial oil and serum, toners, moisturizers, clear skin, facial masks, exfoliants and body care. cbdMD also owns and operates DirectCBDonline.com, a leading online marketplace that sells over 100 various CBD brands. To learn more about cbdMD and their comprehensive line of U.S. grown, THC-free1 CBD oil products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook, or visit one of the 6,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 22, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.




