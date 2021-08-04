LICT Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

SECOND QUARTER – In 2021, LICT’s second quarter revenues were $32.3 million compared to $30.5 million for the corresponding quarter in 2020. EBITDA was $14.8 million in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.8 million in 2020.

COVID-19 - LICT continues to closely monitor developments of the new variants of COVID -19. We continue to take steps to mitigate the potential risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic to our teammates and customers.

Non-regulated revenues increased 12%, or $1.8 million, to $16.8 million from the prior year’s second quarter $15.0 million, driven by broadband and cable modem sales. Non-regulated EBITDA rose just over 12% to $7.3 million, from $6.5 million.

Regulated revenues totaled $15.5 million in the second quarter of both 2021 and 2020. Regulated EBITDA was $7.5 million compared to $7.3 million last year.

In April 2021, CentraCom, the Company’s Utah operation, closed on the acquisition of assets and operations of NeboNet, a fixed wireless Internet Service Provider located in Nephi, Utah. NeboNet offered high speed wireless Internet service in the counties of Juab and Boxer Elder, Utah. CentraCom will expand and enhance the bandwidth capabilities of the network throughout these communities.

OTHER INCOME – Other income/(expense) for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 totaled $0.3 million, mostly due to the $50 million drawdown from CoBank in the prior year, which we have reduced to $10 million.

EARNINGS PER SHARE – Earnings per share from operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $346 per share as compared to $307 per share in the prior year’s second quarter.

ALTERNATIVE – CONNECT AMERICA COST MODEL (“A-CAM”) PROGRAM – LICT included $8.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 for A-CAM and A-CAM II revenues, about the same as the $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.

All LICT telephone companies have elected to participate in the Federal Communications Commission’s (“FCC”) A-CAM and A-CAM II programs. The A-CAM program commenced January 1, 2017, with revisions in 2018 and 2019. A-CAM II was implemented by the FCC in 2019, which LICT adopted in Wisconsin. The A-CAM program is designed to accelerate and expand the deployment of broadband capabilities throughout the nation’s rural areas with mandatory build-out requirements for receipt of support. LICT is actively building and expanding broadband facilities. A-CAM and A-CAM II replaced two prior USF mechanisms for companies electing A-CAM.

EMERGENCY BROADBAND BENEFIT (“EBB”) PROGRAM – LICT is actively participating in the FCC’s $3.2 billion EBB Program to support our ongoing commitment to provide affordable broadband to the rural communities we serve and help close the digital divide. This program provides consumers who are eligible with a broadband credit of up to $50 per month (up to $75 for households on Tribal Lands) towards their qualifying internet plan for the duration of the program.

FCC AUCTIONS – During the second quarter of 2021 we continued our efforts to deploy the spectrum licenses we were awarded in Auction 105 of last year which will enable us to reach some of our more remote customers with increased speeds. In addition, we are engaged in the filing process required by the FCC for the markets we were awarded in Auction 904, the Rural Digital Opportunities Fund auction, as well as planning to participate in the upcoming Auction 110.

2021 OUTLOOK – LICT’s guidance for 2021 revenue and EBITDA remains unchanged with revenues of $127 - $131 million and EBITDA in the range of $58 to $60 million. LICT’s guidance on capital expenditures is increasing to a range of $31 and $33 million as we have increased deployment of fiber in the communities we serve. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic may impact revenue growth, in the second half of 2021.

STRATEGIC REVIEW - As previously stated, the Company continues to systematically seek, analyze and evaluate a full range of means to expand the scope and scale of its businesses to accelerate growth across all of them, and thereby enhance our shareholders’ value.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES – In the second quarter of 2021, capital expenditures were $7.5 million, of which $4.1 million was for non-regulated activities and $3.4 million for regulated activities. Our capital spending will enable us to meet and exceed our A-CAM requirements, offer enhanced broadband speeds, and increase the overall fiber route miles in our network.

As of June 30, 2021, LICT owns and operates 5,325 miles of fiber optic cable, 11,494 miles of copper cable, 770 miles of coaxial cable and 83 towers. During the quarter, we added 26 towers as a result of our acquisition of NeboNet in Utah.

SHARE REPURCHASES – During the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 453 shares for $10.1 million, with an average price of $22,200 per share. On June 30, 2021, 18,080 shares were outstanding.

OPERATING STATISTICS / BROADBAND DEPLOYMENT - As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s broadband penetration in its franchised telephone service territories, based on its total Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier (“ILEC”) voice lines, was 93.3%, as compared to 90.8% at December 31, 2020.

June 30, December 31, Percent Increase Increase 2021 2020 (Decrease) (Decrease) Broadband lines 40,607 39,825 782 2.0% Voice Lines ILEC 23,957 24,005 (48) (0.2%) Out of franchise 6,897 7,456 (559) (7.5%) Total 30,854 31,461 (607) (1.9%) Video Subscribers 4,307 4,406 (99) (2.2%) Revenue Generating Units 75,768 75,692 76 0.1%

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation, business conditions and financial markets, regulatory and other approvals, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be accomplished or be successful, or that financial targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT Corporation is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business areas.

LICT Corporation is listed on the OTC Pink under the symbol LICT. For further information visit our website at http://www.lictcorp.com.

LICT CORPORATION Exhibit A Statements of Operations and Selected Balance Sheet Data Page 1 of 2 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $32,287 $30,507 $64,302 $60,553 Cost and Expenses: Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation 14,519 13,550 28,998 26,748 Selling, general and administration 3,016 3,176 6,189 6,275 Corporate Office Expenses 917 1,063 1,863 2,013 Charitable Contributions 183 247 183 247 Depreciation and amortization 4,655 4,074 9,291 8,414 Total Costs and Expenses 23,290 22,110 46,524 43,697 Operating profit 8,997 8,397 17,778 16,856 Other Income (Expense) Investment income 22 154 784 267 Interest expense (319) (486) (704) (788) Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 21 -- 206 53 Gain from the sale of investment (a) -- -- -- 13,071 Other (22) 25 36 (4) (298) (307) 322 12,599 Income Before Income Tax Provision 8,699 8,090 18,100 29,455 Provision for income taxes (2,413) (2,323) (4,840) (7,877) Net Income $6,286 $5,767 $13,260 $21,578 Capital Expenditures $7,566 $7,852 $14,689 12,915 Weighted Average Shares- Basic and Diluted 18,185 18,803 18,318 18,953 Actual shares outstanding at end of period 18,080 18,719 18,080 18,719 Earnings Per Share: $346 $307 $724 $1,139 Earnings Per Share excluding the gain from the sale of an investment(a) $346 $307 $724 $631 (a) Please note for the six months ended June 30, 2020, includes the gain of $13.1 million stemming from the sale of MODOC which added $508 to earnings per share.

LICT Corporation Statements of Operations and Selected Balance Sheet Data-Continued (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) Exhibit A Page 2 of 2 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Cash and Cash Equivalents $36,488 $67,324 Other short-term investments - $20,000 Long-Term Debt (including current portion) 22,325 $63,176 Net Cash $14,163 $24,148 Shareholders' Equity $183,795 $180,595 Shares Outstanding 18,080 18,533 EBITDA EBITDA is an established measure of operating performance and liquidity that is commonly reported and widely used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the telecommunications industry because it eliminates many differences in financial, capitalization, and tax structures. We believe that EBITDA trends are a valuable indicator of whether our operations can produce sufficient operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures. EBITDA is calculated as Operating Profit from Continuing Operations plus depreciation and amortization expense and charitable contributions.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EBITDA Reconciliation: Operating Profit from Continuing Operations $ 8,997 $ 8,397 $ 17,778 $16,856 Additions: Corporate expenses 917 1,063 1,863 2,013 Charitable contributions 183 247 183 247 Depreciation and amortization 4,655 4,074 9,291 8,414 EBITDA from Operations Before Corporate Expenses 14,752 13,781 29,115 27,530 Corporate Expenses (917) (1,063) (1,863) (2,013) EBITDA $ 13,835 $ 12,718 $ 27,252 $ 25,517

