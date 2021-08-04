checkAd

The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Q2 FY22 Results August 18, 2021

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter Fiscal 2022 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, before 9:30 a.m. ET.

At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s second quarter Fiscal 2022 results, operations and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Wednesday, August 25, 2021, or at TJX.com.

About The TJX Companies, Inc.

The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of May 1, 2021, the end of the Company’s first quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,639 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and four e-commerce sites. These include 1,282 T.J. Maxx, 1,147 Marshalls, 843 HomeGoods, 52 Sierra, and 39 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 284 Winners, 143 HomeSense, and 103 Marshalls stores in Canada; 604 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 64 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX’s press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.

Important Information at Website

Archived versions of the Company’s conference calls are available in the Investors section of TJX.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures for applicable periods and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.

Wertpapier


