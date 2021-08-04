checkAd

BOK Financial names Stacy Kymes president and CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 17:05  |  24   |   |   

Stacy Kymes to assume CEO role upon Steve Bradshaw’s retirement on March 31, 2022

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation has named Stacy Kymes president and CEO effective April 1, 2022, upon the retirement of Steven G. Bradshaw. Kymes has also been appointed to the company’s board of directors effective August 3.

Kymes, who has been with the company for 25 years, has served in various roles with the company, including chief auditor, director of mergers and acquisitions, and chief credit officer. In his current role as chief operating officer, he leads BOKF’s revenue-generating business lines including Specialized Banking, Regional and Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

George B. Kaiser, BOK Financial Corporation board chair, noted that “Stacy has had deep and varied experience with the company’s lines of business and supporting functions during his career. He has proved able to understand each new responsibility quickly and respond creatively to problems or opportunities. Through my Board duties, I have observed his management style, judgment and diligence over the past 10-plus years, which gives me great confidence that he will serve our company well as CEO. The rest of the board joins me in the expectation that Stacy—and the rest of the leadership team—will continue our company’s solid financial performance and commitment to serving our clients and communities.”

“Stacy Kymes is extremely well prepared to assume the role of CEO, and I am confident that the company will thrive under his leadership,” said Bradshaw. “Stacy has the full support of our cohesive executive team and his breadth of company experience will allow him to be a strong leader for BOK Financial.”

“I am excited to step into this role to lead a strong team that is well positioned to take advantage of an improving economy and new growth opportunities,” said Kymes. “I am also humbled to be a part of a strong legacy of leadership that began with George and Stan Lybarger and has continued through Steve’s tenure marked by our earnings growth and strong culture.”

Prior to joining the company, Kymes was a senior auditor with KPMG US. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Harding University in Searcy, Ark.

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. with more than $90 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Media Contact:
Cody McAlester                        
cmcalester@bokf.com                         
918.295.0486 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOK Financial names Stacy Kymes president and CEO Stacy Kymes to assume CEO role upon Steve Bradshaw’s retirement on March 31, 2022TULSA, Okla., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOK Financial Corporation has named Stacy Kymes president and CEO effective April 1, 2022, upon the retirement of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Worksport Announces Pricing of Upsized $18.0 Million Public Offering, Uplisting to Nasdaq and ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board