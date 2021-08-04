Gungnir Announces Private Placement

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans to issue up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans to issue up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.08 per share, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the Common Shares trade at or above $0.20 on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for a period of 20 consecutive trading days after expiry of the four month hold period. The Offering is anticipated to close by August 31, 2021. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to top-up existing funds for the Company's on-going exploration activities in Sweden and for general corporate purposes.