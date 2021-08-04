Gungnir Announces Private Placement
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans to issue up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for …
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans to issue up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for …
SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its plans to issue up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to $250,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share for a period of two years from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.08 per share, subject to accelerated expiry in the event the Common Shares trade at or above $0.20 on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for a period of 20 consecutive trading days after expiry of the four month hold period. The Offering is anticipated to close by August 31, 2021.
The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to top-up existing funds for the Company's on-going exploration activities in Sweden and for general corporate purposes.
In connection with the private placement, the Company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the Exchange.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and application state securities laws.
About Gungnir Resources
Gungnir Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based TSX-V listed mineral exploration company (TSXV:GUG) with gold and base metal permits in northern Sweden. Gungnir's assets include the Knaften project which hosts a developing intrusion-hosted gold system, and VMS (zinc-copper) and copper-nickel targets, all of which are open for expansion and further discovery. East of Knaften, the Company holds two nickel-copper-cobalt deposits, Lappvattnet and Rormyrberget. Further information about the Company and its properties may be found at www.gungnirresources.com or at www.sedar.com.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare