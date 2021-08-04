checkAd

Humana Highlights Commitment to Addressing Health Equity in 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies, today released its 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report. As outlined in the report, Humana details its continued commitment to advancing health equity and addressing the needs of the community to drive sustainable change and create shared value for all Humana stakeholders.

“At Humana, we believe everyone should have access to the tools and support needed to achieve their best health,” said Bruce D. Broussard, Humana’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This was increasingly clear in 2020 with the challenges of a global pandemic and the impact to our employees, partners and customers. It sharpened our commitment to human care and to efforts that advance health equity, simplify health care, and enable integrated experiences for our customers.”

Humana’s 2020 CSR Report highlights the company’s commitment to making it easier for people to achieve their best health, working to advance population health in each community, building more equitable and sustainable practices for the business and the collective healthcare system as well as investing in the health and sustainability of the environments around each person. In 2020, highlights across these areas included:

  • Protecting the health and safety of its employees: Humana rolled out new benefits like special PTO, a COVID-19 paid leave program, expanded coverage of COVID-related health needs, caregiving support membership with Care.com, and $13.1 million in funding for caregiver emergency relief such as back-up childcare and eldercare.
  • Conducting nearly 6.2 million screenings for health-related social needs in 2020: Humana set an enterprise-wide goal to conduct 3 million screenings. In the end, the company more than doubled that goal. These screenings resulted in the connection of members to resources and support that directly and measurably addressed their needs.
  • Contributing support to the communities Humana serves: The Humana Foundation provided $50 million to aid in COVID-19 relief for underserved communities, to help them navigate COVID-19 through short and long-term programs and partnerships with local and national agencies.
  • Putting energy into reducing energy: In 2020, 22 Humana sites were Energy Star certified and 15 of those sites were part of the new tenant spaces category - which Energy Star reported was the highest number of certified tenant spaces by a single company.
  • Expanding its commitment to advancing health equity: Humana recently named a new Chief Health Equity Officer, Dr. Nwando Olayiwola, and a new Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer, Carolyn Tandy.

Humana will continue to provide transparency in all future reporting around continued environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, processes, and metrics that connect to the business strategy. These will be shared in future annual integrated reports, on the Humana website and through frequent news stories throughout the year.

To learn more about Humana’s impact and continuing work to make it easier for people to achieve their best health, read the full 2020 CSR Report (Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) - Humana).

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

Additional Information:

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

