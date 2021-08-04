Dundee Corporation Provides Target Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announced today that its second quarter 2021 financial
results will be released after market close on August 11, 2021, followed by a conference call with management for investors and analysts on August 12, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.
Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:
Participant Number (Local): 416-764-8659
Participant number (Toll-free): 1-888-664-6392
Conference ID: 11365316
Audience URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1483003&tp_k ...
A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) August 26, 2021, and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:
Encore (Local): 416-764-8677
Encore (Toll-free): 1-888-390-0541
Encore ID: 365316#
ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION
Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Greg DiTomaso
NATIONAL Public Relations
T: (416) 433-2801
E: gditomaso@dundeecorporation.com
