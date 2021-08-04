Dundee Corporation Provides Target Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A, DC.PR.B, DC.PR.D) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) announced today that its second quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on August 11, 2021, followed by a conference call with management for investors and analysts on August 12, 2021 at 10:00 am ET.



Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link: