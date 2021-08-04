checkAd

Cantaloupe, Inc. to Showcase Newest Products and Services at The NAMA Show 2021 in New Orleans at Booth #1231

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), will be demonstrating its latest products and services during the NAMA Show 2021 at Booth #1231.

August 18 - 20, 2021

 

 

 

08.18.21 – Track: Taking Trends to The Bank (8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.) – The Future of Convenience Services: Are You Now a Retailer? This Fireside Chat is part of the “Taking Trends to the Bank” conference track and will look at what the future holds, how the collision of traditional retail and unattended is emerging, new trends, and what’s next for your business. Join these industry executives and leaders who will share their outlook on how this industry is not only poised for its biggest comeback, but a surge in self-service models for the future.

 

 

Moderator: Sean Feeney, CEO, Cantaloupe, Inc. Panelists: Josh Rosenberg, CEO, Threeboysstrong, LLC: Lance Whorton, President and CEO, Imperial Vending

 

 

 

 

 

08.18.21 – Track: Taking Trends to the Bank (9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.) – The New Landscape of Payments Acceptance – The world of fintech has changed dramatically. This panel will discuss how current circumstances will dictate which forms of payment will prevail in convenience services. Topics include the future of cash, digital payments, contactless payments systems, and cryptocurrency. Come find out what is a trend, what is here to stay, and what will impact your business.

Wertpapier


