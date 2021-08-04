checkAd

SolGold PLC Announces Holdings in Company

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / SolGold PLC (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0WD0R35

Issuer Name

SOLGOLD PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Aug-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Aug-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.480000

0.530000

5.010000

114998840

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Below 5%

Below 5%

Below 5%


 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0WD0R35


 

102916857


 

4.480000

Sub Total 8.A

102916857

4.480000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending


 


 

12081983

0.530000

Sub Total 8.B1


 

12081983

0.530000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights


 


 


 


 


 


 

Sub Total 8.B2


 


 


 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold


 

BlackRock, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Group Limited


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited


 


 


 


 

BlackRock, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association


 


 


 


 

BlackRock, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Fund Advisors


 


 


 


 

BlackRock, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Advisors, LLC


 


 


 


 

BlackRock, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.


 


 


 


 

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Group Limited


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited


 


 


 


 

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited


 


 


 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein

020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

04th August 2021

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
 
SOURCE: SolGold PLC


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658369/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Holdings-in-Co ...

