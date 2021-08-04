checkAd

Bioactive Material Sales to Triple Over Current Valuation, Reaching US$ 6.2 Bn by 2031

Exhibiting a Consolidated Market Attribute, Top Five Players Accounted for more than 20% Revenue Share in Global Bioactive Materials Market 

Rising cases of age borne tissue damage especially in geriatric population and increasing use of bioactive materials to create regenerative medicine will drive the bioactive material market. Fact.MR offers incisive survey covering insights into key segments within the market in terms of material, type, and application.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The bioactive materials market revenue totaled $2.0 Billion in 2020, according to a Fact.MR study. The overall bioactive materials sales is expected to reach US$ 6.2 billion by the end of 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% for 2020- 31.

The demand for bioactive composite materials will continue accelerating, rendering the market highly competitive. Amidst this, Fact.MR estimates the top 5 players to account for more than 22% of bioactive materials market in 2021.

Bioactive materials are proven to be effective when used for in-situ drug delivery applications. Researchers have found that bioceramics are excellent carriers of antibiotic, anti-osteoporotic, and anticancer compounds due to its high carrier suitability.

These materials also have showcased positive results in reducing peri-implant traumas and enabling tissue regrowth. These factors are expected to spur the demand for bioactive materials in bioengineering application.

Besides this, application in regenerate dental hard tissues and manufacturing dental consumables will emerge as a chief growth driver. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that around 3.5 billion suffer from oral problem across the world.

Increasing cases of periodontal diseases, problems associated with gingival tissues and dental impairments are fueling the demand for dental consumables which in turn is driving the bioactive materials market demand.

Growing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis is fueling the demand for orthopedic implants. Bioactive materials are used in manufacturing orthopedic implants owing to their light weight, high flexibility and biochemical inert properties.

Increasing focus on research activities to identify suitable bioactive materials for implants to reduce trauma amongst patients will pave way for a positive demand outlook.

"Bioactive materials application is expected to soar in the food packaging industry. As a result of commercialization, the demand for packaging material that keeps perishable food items fresh for long period of time is at all-time high. Increasing use of bioactive materials for producing eco-friendly coating for paper packaging will therefore boost the market," said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

