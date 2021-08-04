DarkPulse Inc Executes M&A Support Agreement with Energy and Industrial Advisory Partners, LLC (EIAP)

The Company is evaluating an acquisition target to expand its global operations footprint

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DarkPulse, Inc. (OTC Markets: DPLS) (“DarkPulse” or the “Company”), a technology-security company focused on the laser sensing systems based on its patented BOTDA dark-pulse sensor technology (the “DarkPulse Technology”) which provides a data stream of critical metrics for assessing the health and security of critical infrastructure/ key resources for applications in border security, railroad, oil and gas, aviation, aerospace, and mine safety, today announced it has engaged Energy and Industrial Advisory Partners, LLC (EIAP) of Houston, TX to act as an advisor to DarkPulse in the proposed acquisition transaction for an agreed target company. EIAP will act as the Company’s advisor throughout the transaction with services including Due Diligence.



“We have engaged EIAP to assist us while evaluating the acquisition of an entity we believe will accelerate DarkPulse’s position in the global infrastructure monitoring market. It is my belief this acquisition will save DarkPulse several millions of dollars while reducing the amount of time required to accomplish a similar global footprint.”, said Dennis O’Leary, Chairman and CEO of DarkPulse. “The Company is focused on expanding its services and partnerships to address global infrastructure and critical resource challenges and we believe acquisitions play an important role in this endeavor.”

The Company continues to explore additional potential opportunities in strategic locations worldwide with the goal of accelerating the adoption of its DarkPulse Technology Products and expand its global market position.

About EIAP, LLC

Energy & Industrial Advisory Partners (EIAP) was founded to provide companies, investors, and industry associations across the energy and industrial markets with economic and strategic consulting, as well as M&A and restructuring advisory services from seasoned consultants with significant industry experience. EIAP is a specialist consulting firm that utilizes its deep industry experience and rigorous analytical methodologies to help stakeholders gain the insights they require to make more informed, data-driven decisions.