Results of additional issuance - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKB 24 0415
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 04.08.2021, 17:31 | 11 | 0 |
As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 30. July, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKB 22 1026
|RIKB 24 0415
|ISIN
|IS0000020717
|IS0000033009
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|320,000,000
|30,000,000
|Settlement date
|08/05/2021
|08/05/2021
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|95,373,986,594
|23,740,000,000
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0