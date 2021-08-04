Results of additional issuance - RIKB 22 1026 - RIKB 24 0415 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.08.2021, 17:31 | 11 | 0 | 0 04.08.2021, 17:31 | As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 30. July, at the price of accepted bids. Series RIKB 22 1026 RIKB 24 0415 ISIN IS0000020717 IS0000033009 Additional issuance (nominal) 320,000,000 30,000,000 Settlement date 08/05/2021 08/05/2021 Total outstanding (nominal) 95,373,986,594 23,740,000,000







