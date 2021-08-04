checkAd

DGAP-News PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA H1 2021 financial results: On track to reach FY 2021 guidance

DGAP-News: PATRIZIA AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
PATRIZIA AG: PATRIZIA H1 2021 financial results: On track to reach FY 2021 guidance

04.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA H1 2021 financial results: On track to reach FY 2021 guidance

  • Operating income of EUR 57.4m in H1 2021 well on track to reach guidance range of EUR 100.0 - 145.0m in FY 2021
  • Continued growth in AUM drives solid 8.2% y-o-y growth in management fees to EUR 104.0m
  • Transaction volume signed for global clients increased 30.0% y-o-y to EUR 2.1bn
  • Equity raised for international investments in real assets increased 20.6% y-o-y to EUR 0.8bn

Augsburg, 04 August 2021. PATRIZIA AG, a leading partner for global real assets, is well on track to reach its full year guidance after publication of H1 2021 financial results.

PATRIZIA's operating income was largely driven by continued growth in management fees, which increased 8.2% y-o-y to EUR 104.0m. Transaction fees came in at EUR 21.1m, equivalent to 3.9%
y-o-y growth. Performance fees, which contributed EUR 43.4m in H1 2021 came in 20.5% below last year's strong H1 period. Taking all three revenue lines together, total service fee income came in close to last year's levels at EUR 168.5m (down 1.4% y-o-y) while showing further improved quality of revenues.

Operating income of EUR 57.4m in H1 2021 compares to EUR 74.1m in H1 2020. The y-o-y decline was mainly driven by timing differences in the realisation of performance fees and net sales revenues and co-investment income between H1 and H2 of the comparable period. PATRIZIA continues to expect increased business activity during H2 2021 with further fee generation especially in transaction and performance fees. The FY 2021 guidance ranges for operating income and all other KPIs are confirmed.

During H1 2021 PATRIZIA signed transactions worth EUR 2.1bn for its global clients, an increase of 30.0% to the comparable period last year. At the same time, EUR 0.8bn of equity was raised for investments in European and Global real asset investment strategies. Assets under management (AUM) increased from 47.0bn at year-end 2020 to EUR 48.2bn as at 30 June 2021.

