Participation terms in the MedinCell Combined General Meeting

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) will hold a video conference on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 6:30 pm to present the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and answer questions from shareholders.
Connection link: https://invest.medincell.com/conference/
 An internet connection will be required to access the conference and ask questions.

MedinCell (FR0004065605 - MEDCL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas, announces today participation terms in its combined general meeting.

General Meeting held in closed session, without the physical presence of the shareholders

In accordance with the provisions of Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as extended by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, and in view of the health situation, the Shareholders' Meeting will exceptionally be held, by decision of the Board of Directors, in closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

This decision modifies the Company's previous announcement, dated June 1, 2021, concerning the physical holding of the event.

A live broadcast of the general meeting will be available at https://invest.medincell.com/fr/#general_meeting

Terms and conditions of participation

It is reminded that the AMF strongly encourages shareholders to vote, as such right is a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder, by means of distance voting, with all votes to be cast ahead of the General Meeting.

MedinCell's shareholders are requested to vote exclusively remotly, before the General Meeting:

  • Internet voting will be available and must be used as a priority: the secure voting platform Votaccess will be open from Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 9 am to Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3 pm, Paris time. Shareholders will be able to vote by Internet or give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting until the day before the General Meeting (i.e. Wednesday, September 8, 2020) at 3 pm, Paris time.
  • Alternatively, shareholders may also vote by mail in accordance with the procedures indicated in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires on August 4, 2021. The deadline for receipt of forms is September 6, 2021.

If a proxy is given to a natural or legal person, the proxy shall send his or her voting instructions by e-mail to the following address: ct-mandataires-assemblees@caceis.com. The deadline for receipt is September 5, 2021.

28.07.21MedinCell Announces the Availability of Its 2020/2021 Universal Registration Document Including the Annual Financial Report
26.07.21MedinCell Announces the Initiation of Coverage of Its Stock by ODDO-BHF
12.07.21Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for MEDINCELL
