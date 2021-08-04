checkAd

Rogue One, Inc Subsidiary Launches New Tequila Brand

Washington DC, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue One, Inc., (hereinafter “ROAG”) a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol (OTC Pink: ROAG) announced today that it has re-launched its flagship Tequila brand, ARMERO (hereinafter “Armero”) Tequila in select US markets. ARMERO, a 100% premium “sipping” tequila which was included in the Company’s recent acquisition of Human Brands International, Inc., is exclusively imported in the United States by the Company’s import division CapCity Beverage and is now available at select on and off premise retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington DC.

ARMERO, produced at the award-winning Hacienda Capellania (NOM-1545 currently ranked #14 out of the top 100+ distilleries in Mexico, according to Tequila Matchmaker), is distilled from ripe 6 and 7-year-old mature Blue Weber agave in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, an area well known for its rich copper clay soil and temperate climate which gives our mature agave very distinct and flavorful tasting notes. The brand creator, Daniel Bouquet De Grau, a master distiller who is still actively involved with the brand and currently the Director of Mexico operations for Human Brands International, stated “We believe that our slow cooking and cooling process, long fermentation, mellow distillation and our proprietary formula/process makes ARMERO pound for pound on the finest sipping tequilas in the world”. The Company selected it’s “Krystal” expression to re-introduce the brand to American tequila enthusiast. The “Krystal” is the brand introductory Blanco expression and is the perfect way to discover the fine art of sipping tequila at an affordable price point. The suggested retail price range for the Armero “Krystal is $29.99 - $35.99. The Company is currently in discussions with several distributors to expand the brands distribution to more markets across the United States and intends to launch additional expressions by early Q-1 2022, which will include a Cristalino, Reposado, Anejo and Extra Anejo.

“We are very excited about the positioning of Armero in the US market. With each of our brands we try to focus on providing great quality and value for our customers, what we call “affordable luxury”.  With each sip of Armero you can taste the high quality of the spirit, the care that went into the Agave and you would think you were drinking a $300 bottle of Tequila. Armero was created to be a disruptor in a spirit category that has been dominated by a few brands that controlled the way people consumed tequila in the US for decades, which is why we are so excited about the potential of introducing the US consumer to an affordable premium sipping tequila in the fastest growing spirit category in the world’, stated Rogue One/Human Brands COO Janon Costley.

