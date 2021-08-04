checkAd

Crowley & Stena RoRo to assist United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) in acquiring vessels for their Ready Reserve Force (RRF)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowley Maritime Corporation's Solutions business unit has been awarded a multi-year contract for Vessel Acquisition Management (VAM) by the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD). Stena RoRo is included in Crowley's project team, together with Serco and LCE (Life Cycle Engineering).

The RRF currently consists of 41 vessels whereof 33 are Deepsea RoRos. A key objective in the VAM programme is a reduction of the overall age of the fleet and increase of ship reliability.

Stena RoRo will provide expertise related to market intelligence in the vessel selection process. Stena RoRo will also act as broker within the VAM programme and support Crowley & MARAD with the conclusion of contracts for identified candidate vessels fulfilling the operational requirements set by MARAD.

"We look forward to work with Crowley & MARAD and to provide our market knowledge, including our extensive worldwide network in the RoRo segment," says Ambjörn Fröjd, Commercial Project Manager, Stena RoRo. "In addition, our operational experience and engineering capabilities, will enhance cooperation with the stakeholders involved in the project and add further value."

"The VAM project represent another milestone in the long-standing cooperation between Crowley and Stena RoRo, dating back to the early 80s," says Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo.

"In Stena RoRo we have a partner with commercial, operational as well as technical excellence within the relevant commercial markets worldwide, complementing Crowley's deep knowledge of the US MARAD requirements," says Mike Golonka, Vice President, Government Ship Management in Crowley Solutions.

Link to press release from Crowley:
https://www.crowley.com/news-and-media/press-releases/marad-vam-contract/

For more information, please contact
Per Westling, Managing Director, Stena RoRo AB
Tel: +46 31 855154; +46 704 85 51 54
Email: per.westling@stena.com

Since 1977, Stena RoRo has led the development of new marine RoRo, cargo and passenger concepts. We provide custom-built vessels, as well as standardized RoRo and RoPax vessels. The company leases about fifteen vessels to operators worldwide, both other Stena companies and third parties. Stena RoRo specializes above all in applying its technical expertise to the design and production of new ships and the conversion of existing ships for providing tailored transport solutions to its customers. We call this "Stenability". Since 2013, we have been responsible for the design and completion of Mercy Ships' new hospital vessel the Global Mercy – the world's largest civilian hospital ship. www.stenaroro.com

More information about Crowley Maritime Corporation's Solutions www.crowley.com 

