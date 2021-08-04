Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA) ended FY 2020-2021 (July 2020-June 2021) with €472 million in revenue, once again illustrating its growth potential with a 21% increase in revenue (+14% like-for-like). Excluding the currency effect, revenue, that is generated primarily in US dollars and British pounds, reached €496 million, without impacting operating margins. The Group’s growth has in consequence been sustained, as the health crisis continued to bolster activity for companies in the technology sector over the last year.

After a particularly dynamic fourth quarter in the previous fiscal year boosted by strict lockdown measures then in force, in this year’s last quarter (April-June 2021) the Group was successful in maintaining sales at a solid level of €98 million, up 1% at constant exchange rates.