Claranova FY 2020-2021 Revenue
Regulatory News:
Claranova (Paris:CLA) ended FY 2020-2021 (July 2020-June 2021) with €472 million in revenue, once again illustrating its growth potential with a 21% increase in revenue (+14% like-for-like). Excluding the currency effect, revenue, that is generated primarily in US dollars and British pounds, reached €496 million, without impacting operating margins. The Group’s growth has in consequence been sustained, as the health crisis continued to bolster activity for companies in the technology sector over the last year.
After a particularly dynamic fourth quarter in the previous fiscal year boosted by strict lockdown measures then in force, in this year’s last quarter (April-June 2021) the Group was successful in maintaining sales at a solid level of €98 million, up 1% at constant exchange rates.
The Group also continued to focus on maximizing the profitability of its businesses in the second half. In consequence, as in the first half, this controlled growth in revenue should be accompanied by a significant improvement in operating profitability that is expected to nearly double over the full year. The expected increase in EBITDA includes the conversion of aid provided by the US government in FY 2019-2020 under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) by certain US subsidiaries into a grant. The total amount of this aid of nearly US$5 million was accordingly forgiven by the US government at the end of the year.
Revenue trends by division for FY 2020-2021:
|
In €m
|
Jul. 2020 to
|
Jul. 2019
|
Change
|
Change at
|
Change at
|
Change at constant
|
PlanetArt
|
380
|
314
|
21%
|
28%
|
12%
|
18%
|
Avanquest
|
88
|
90
|
-3%
|
0%
|
-3%
|
Wertpapier
